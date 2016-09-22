What Does A "Normal" Period Look Like? The Ultimate Guide To Your Cycle

1. Your periods should come with regularity each month, and ideally be spaced out 28 to 35 days apart (with the first day of bleeding being cycle day one).

2. Your period should come on quietly. By that I mean that there should be minimum premenstrual symptoms, slight breast tenderness, minimal cramping, and a touch of moodiness.

3. Your period should last four to six days, starting heavier on cycle days one and two (about eight tablespoons of blood or about three to four super tampons or six to eight regular tampons) and then slowly taper off the last few days (anywhere between two and six tablespoons of blood or one to two super tampons or three or so regular tampons).

4. Bleeding should not at any point be excessive, meaning you should be able to go a few hours with a super tampon in and not leak.

5. Bleeding should also not be super light, meaning you shouldn't be able to get by with only wearing a panty liner during the first few days of your cycle.

6. The blood with your period should be a garnetlike fresh red color; it shouldn't be dark brown or pale pink.

7. Small, wet Kleenex-tissue-like, dime-size clots are normal; bigger quarter-size ones are not.

One really important thing to remember about your period is that in order for any irregularity to be considered problematic, it has to happen three months in a row. Some months you may get a random heavy period and it could just be a fluke.