Exhausted? 8 Natural Ways To Overcome Chronic Fatigue For Good

Your gut is your second brain. In fact, your gut and brain were formed from the same fetal tissue and are inextricably linked for the rest of your life through the vagus nerve and the gut-brain axis. Most of your serotonin, the happy neurotransmitter, is made and stored in the gut.

Leaky gut syndrome, or increased intestinal permeability, happens when your intestinal lining is damaged, allowing undigested food proteins and bacterial endotoxins to pass into the bloodstream, causing an immune response and inflammation throughout the body.

A study published in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine found an increase in symptoms of fatigue and depression after endotoxin administration.

What to do: I recommend having labs done to evaluate your gut health. Endotoxins will raise immune labs, such as white blood cell count and inflammatory proteins such as C-reactive protein and IL-6.

Research shows that probiotics such as bifidobacterium and lactobacillus can improve microbiome health. Bone broth is rich in collagen and glutamine, which are both helpful in healing the gut. Bone broth is also rich in glycine, which has also been shown to improve brain performance and energy.