5 Easy Ways I Balance My Hormones Every Day: A Functional Medicine Doctor Explains

I recently found out (after genetic testing) that I don't detoxify estrogen well at all. The estrogen level in my blood was low, so I never thought I had an issue, plus I eat well, I exercise, and I'm healthy.

I was, however, highly suspicious considering breast cancer is rampant in my family. Of course, I'm young and didn't have any symptoms of estrogen dominance, so I never thought it would affect me. I was so glad I found out because it has changed my life.

Symptoms of estrogen dominance include abnormal paps, fibroids, increasing infertility, fibroadenoma, and endometriosis, all leading to an increased risk of breast cancer.

Estrogen dominance occurs when either your body is producing too much estrogen or you're not getting rid of it properly, as in my case. These are the things I do every day to keep my estrogen levels in check: