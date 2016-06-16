3 Steps To Intensifying Your Intentions & Manifesting Faster

Imagine a clogged sink. You want water to flow through it faster. The solution is to clear whatever is blocking the pipes, right?

If you're not seeing your intentions become realized, it's possible that something is blocking you from consciously manifesting what you want—something clogging the flow of your intentions.

The most common blocks are fear and limiting beliefs. Most people believe that you have to ignore or get rid of fears and limiting beliefs to clear these blocks. But in reality, ignoring them or trying to get rid of them only makes their blocking power stronger.

Imagine a child who is afraid and asking for your attention. If you ignore the child, will the child stop being afraid or stop asking for your support? Most likely not.

The child will continue to ask for your attention in more and more disruptive ways, until you realize you have no choice but to support that child by bringing him closer to you.

To clear manifestation blocks, investigate your fears. This is the best way to release them. Give your fears attention by asking questions that will support the parts of you that are afraid.

If I don’t manifest my intention, I’m afraid that…

If I manifest my intention, I’m afraid that…

What do I need to feel safe bringing my intentions to fruition?