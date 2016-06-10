What To Drink Every Morning For All-Day Energy & Vitality

They contain calcium, magnesium, potassium, selenium, zinc, chromium, boron, iron, and vitamins A, C, E, K, and most of the B's. They have more chlorophyll than any other land plant—a green pigment that promotes hormonal balance, restful sleep, increased immunity, and decreased appetite. Chlorophyll's detoxifying and digestive effects can also reduce bad breath and body odor.

Nettles support and balance our metabolic functions by increasing our ability to absorb nutrients and supporting healthy digestion. They aid the liver in detoxification and can thereby help to treat eczema, psoriasis, and other skin disorders.

For my family and me personally, nettles have been a real life saver. When the weather gets very hot and humid here in the Northeast, my ankles and feet have a tendency to swell and become very uncomfortable. A big glass of cold nettle infusion never fails to take care of this situation in a matter of hours.

My husband and daughter, both of whom suffer from seasonal allergies, lean on nettles for their antihistamine properties. Indeed, nettles are the single best-seller at my Brooklyn herb shop, Remedies, in April and May, and again in September and October, when allergies are at their worst for many people.