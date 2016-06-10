mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food

What To Drink Every Morning For All-Day Energy & Vitality

Cheryl Boiko
mbg Contributor By Cheryl Boiko
mbg Contributor
Cheryl Boiko is a community herbalist based in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, and owner of Remedies Herb Shop. She completed the advanced immersion program at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and is a certified holistic health practitioner.

When I first started my journey as an herbalist, I had the pleasure of working with an amazing mentor, Lata Kennedy, who could occasionally be heard telling interns, "If you're ever not sure what to give someone, give them nettles."

Although many people associate Urtica dioica, commonly known as nettle, with the painful sting that results after brushing up against leaves of the plant, it is actually one of the most nutritious herbs I've come to know. Its benefits extend to nearly every system in the body, and it's a perfect herbal tea to have with breakfast.

The health benefits of nettles

Packed with vitamins, minerals, and protein, nettles deliver a nourishing, restorative, and energizing morning kick, without the crash.

They contain calcium, magnesium, potassium, selenium, zinc, chromium, boron, iron, and vitamins A, C, E, K, and most of the B's. They have more chlorophyll than any other land plant—a green pigment that promotes hormonal balance, restful sleep, increased immunity, and decreased appetite. Chlorophyll's detoxifying and digestive effects can also reduce bad breath and body odor.

Nettles support and balance our metabolic functions by increasing our ability to absorb nutrients and supporting healthy digestion. They aid the liver in detoxification and can thereby help to treat eczema, psoriasis, and other skin disorders.

For my family and me personally, nettles have been a real life saver. When the weather gets very hot and humid here in the Northeast, my ankles and feet have a tendency to swell and become very uncomfortable. A big glass of cold nettle infusion never fails to take care of this situation in a matter of hours.

My husband and daughter, both of whom suffer from seasonal allergies, lean on nettles for their antihistamine properties. Indeed, nettles are the single best-seller at my Brooklyn herb shop, Remedies, in April and May, and again in September and October, when allergies are at their worst for many people.

Article continues below

How to drink them every day

You should infuse this wonderful plant overnight for maximum benefits. Place up to 1 ounce of the dried herb into a Mason jar or French press, add a quart of water, and let the mixture sit overnight. Drink it every day as an iced tea with some honey or unprocessed stevia powder, or just enjoy it straight.

You'll find the flavor to be very green and full of minerals. Once you try it, you'll know what I mean. You will be amazed at the difference nettles can make in just a few days. Enjoy!

Related reads:

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Cheryl Boiko
Cheryl Boiko mbg Contributor
Cheryl Boiko is a community herbalist based in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, and owner of Remedies Herb Shop. She completed the advanced immersion program at the Institute for Integrative...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$49.99

The 7-Day Gut Reset

With Dr. Amy Shah
The 7-Day Gut Reset
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25357/what-to-drink-every-morning-for-allday-energy-vitality.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!