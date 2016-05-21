5 Recipes To Lower Inflammation & Heal Your Adrenal Fatigue

William Cole, DC, a functional medicine practitioner, is an expert at identifying the underlying factors of chronic conditions. Join Dr. Cole for an exclusive webinar on May 24, 2016, and learn how to uncover your food intolerances, heal your gut, and feel your best again. Check out his mindbodygreen course, The Elimination Diet: A 60-Day Protocol to Uncover Food Intolerances, Heal the Gut, and Feel Amazing.

Do you ever feel like your life is on fast-forward and autopilot? Like the days are whipping past you like a raging river of time and events? In our modern, fast-paced, overstimulated world, it's no wonder that fatigue is extremely common to see.

Adrenal fatigue is one of the most common forms of fatigue that I see in patients. But just because something is common doesn't make it normal.

Adrenal fatigue is when the brain isn't speaking well to the adrenal glands. The adrenal glands release several hormones, and one of them is your stress hormone cortisol. Cortisol is supposed to be higher in the morning to wake you up and lower in the evening for you to get an amazing night of sleep.

The adrenal glands are just doing what the brain tells it to do and waiting to do their job. Adrenal fatigue is when the brain is either screaming at your poor adrenals, whispering to them, or speaking at the wrong time. This causes your cortisol to be either too high, too low, or erratic.

Take my adrenal fatigue quiz to see where your adrenal health adds up.

This will make you feel drained, inflamed, anxious, or depressed. You will probably sleep poorly and struggle with brain fog with adrenal fatigue. It can cause blood sugar roller coasters, making you crave sugary and salty foods.