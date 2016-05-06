How To Balance Your Chakras With Ritual Bathing
If you're looking to add more balance and relaxation to your life (who isn't?), then you may want to consider having a weekly chakra bath. Water, first of all, is a great way to cleanse your aura and balance your chakras (the major energy centers of your body). Then, soaking in water that's been vibrationally enhanced with gemstones, essential oils and herbs can benefit your skin. Here's how to create your own chakra bath that best suits your needs.
Chakra-Balancing Ritual Bath
Follow these directions to create your own personalized chakra-balancing bath. Identify the areas in which you feel unbalanced in the below graph and incorporate the recommended oils, gemstones, and tea.
1. To begin, I suggest focusing on one specific chakra at a time. This can lead to deeper healing by quickly bringing to the surface the possible causes of your current discomfort and resistance. Read through the recommended oils, colors, herbs and gemstones below, then choose which one initially calls out to you. Once you have the chakra area you want to work with, gather the tools associated with that specific chakra treatment.
2. Add the suggested gemstones to your tub before running your bath water. If the gemstones are small, place them in a cloth or mesh bag to keep from losing them.
3. Run your bath! Add 1 cup of Himalayan or Epsom salts to help you relax and support cleansing.
4. Create an atmosphere. Color can influence mood, so consider using a colored light bulb in a relaxing hue. Candles are great additions to add a calming ambience to your time, too, and playing soft music can help you relax.
5. Once the bathtub is filled to the brim (you want to be able to soak your entire body), add 8 to 10 drops of the essential oils and swish the water to mix in the oils.
6. If you want to add herbs, you can make a strong herbal tea and add that to your bathwater. Tea is a wonderful way to experience the healing properties of the plants. Or, if you prefer, you may make a cup of tea to sip while you soak.
7. Get in and enjoy! You can stay in the bath for hours or even just 10 minutes.
8. If you want to take your chakra healing to another level, wear clothes that match the color of the chakra you are working on to bed, and eat foods in the same color scheme that evening.
1st Chakra: The Root Chakra
Focus: spine/glandular system
Unbalanced: low self-esteem, self-centered
Balanced: stabilizing, grounded
Color: red
Essential Oil: vetiver, cyprus, cedar wood
Gemstones: ruby, black tourmaline, red garnet
Herbal Tea: ginseng/dandelion root
2nd Chakra: The Sacral Chakra
Focus: ovaries/testes
Unbalanced: overly sensitive, emotionally unbalanced, disempowered
Balanced: creative, balanced emotions, sexual flow
Color: orange
Essential Oil: jasmine, ylang ylang
Gemstones: orange carnelian, orange calcite, aragonite
Herbal Tea: cinnamon bark
3rd Chakra: The Solar or Plexis Chakra
Focus: adrenals/pancreas
Unbalanced: fearful, judgmental
Balanced: strengthens personal power, raises self-esteem
Color: yellow
Gemstones: pyrite, tiger's eye, citrine
Essential Oils: ginger, geranium, helichrysum
Herbal Tea: ginger or mint
4th Chakra: The Heart Chakra
Focus: thymus
Unbalanced: possessive, fear of rejection
Balanced: love unconditionally, voice of the soul, compassion
Color: green, pink
Essential Oils: rose, melissa
Gemstones: rose quartz, jade, kunzite
Herbal Tea: licorice
5th Chakra: The Throat Chakra
Focus: parathyroid or thyroid
Unbalanced: unreliable, self-righteous
Balanced: satisfied, content, in your truth
Color: blue
Essential Oils: lavender or geranium
Gemstones: turquoise, blue calcite, aquamarine
Herbal Tea: lemon with turmeric
6th Chakra: The Third Eye Chakra
Focus: pituitary
Unbalanced: undisciplined, highly logical
Balanced: brings focus, intuition, centeredness
Color: indigo
Essential Oils: sandalwood, clary sage
Gemstones: moonstone, sodalite, lapis lazuli
Herbal Tea: schizandra berry, jasmine
7th Chakra: The Crown Chakra
Focus: pineal
Unbalanced: constantly exhausted, depressed
Balanced: soothes restless mind, higher awareness, prayerful
Color: violet
Essential Oils: frankincense, blue chamomile
Gemstones: amethyst, lepidolite, sugilite
Herbal Tea: astragalus root, lavender
