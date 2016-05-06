mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality

How To Balance Your Chakras With Ritual Bathing

Debra Haugen
mbg Contributor By Debra Haugen
mbg Contributor
Debra Haugen is the founder of Gemstone Organic. She has a masters in geological engineering from University of Minnesota.

Illustration by Chloé Bulpin

If you're looking to add more balance and relaxation to your life (who isn't?), then you may want to consider having a weekly chakra bath. Water, first of all, is a great way to cleanse your aura and balance your chakras (the major energy centers of your body). Then, soaking in water that's been vibrationally enhanced with gemstones, essential oils and herbs can benefit your skin. Here's how to create your own chakra bath that best suits your needs.

Chakra-Balancing Ritual Bath

Follow these directions to create your own personalized chakra-balancing bath. Identify the areas in which you feel unbalanced in the below graph and incorporate the recommended oils, gemstones, and tea.

1. To begin, I suggest focusing on one specific chakra at a time. This can lead to deeper healing by quickly bringing to the surface the possible causes of your current discomfort and resistance. Read through the recommended oils, colors, herbs and gemstones below, then choose which one initially calls out to you. Once you have the chakra area you want to work with, gather the tools associated with that specific chakra treatment.

2. Add the suggested gemstones to your tub before running your bath water. If the gemstones are small, place them in a cloth or mesh bag to keep from losing them.

3. Run your bath! Add 1 cup of Himalayan or Epsom salts to help you relax and support cleansing.

4. Create an atmosphere. Color can influence mood, so consider using a colored light bulb in a relaxing hue. Candles are great additions to add a calming ambience to your time, too, and playing soft music can help you relax.

5. Once the bathtub is filled to the brim (you want to be able to soak your entire body), add 8 to 10 drops of the essential oils and swish the water to mix in the oils.

6. If you want to add herbs, you can make a strong herbal tea and add that to your bathwater. Tea is a wonderful way to experience the healing properties of the plants. Or, if you prefer, you may make a cup of tea to sip while you soak.

7. Get in and enjoy! You can stay in the bath for hours or even just 10 minutes.

8. If you want to take your chakra healing to another level, wear clothes that match the color of the chakra you are working on to bed, and eat foods in the same color scheme that evening.

1st Chakra: The Root Chakra

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloé Bulpin

Focus: spine/glandular system

Unbalanced: low self-esteem, self-centered

Balanced: stabilizing, grounded

Color: red

Essential Oil: vetiver, cyprus, cedar wood

Gemstones: ruby, black tourmaline, red garnet

Herbal Tea: ginseng/dandelion root

2nd Chakra: The Sacral Chakra

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloé Bulpin

Focus: ovaries/testes

Unbalanced: overly sensitive, emotionally unbalanced, disempowered

Balanced: creative, balanced emotions, sexual flow

Color: orange

Essential Oil: jasmine, ylang ylang

Gemstones: orange carnelian, orange calcite, aragonite

Herbal Tea: cinnamon bark

3rd Chakra: The Solar or Plexis Chakra

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloé Bulpin

Focus: adrenals/pancreas

Unbalanced: fearful, judgmental

Balanced: strengthens personal power, raises self-esteem

Color: yellow

Gemstones: pyrite, tiger's eye, citrine

Essential Oils: ginger, geranium, helichrysum

Herbal Tea: ginger or mint

4th Chakra: The Heart Chakra

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloé Bulpin

Focus: thymus

Unbalanced: possessive, fear of rejection

Balanced: love unconditionally, voice of the soul, compassion

Color: green, pink

Essential Oils: rose, melissa

Gemstones: rose quartz, jade, kunzite

Herbal Tea: licorice

5th Chakra: The Throat Chakra

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloé Bulpin

Focus: parathyroid or thyroid

Unbalanced: unreliable, self-righteous

Balanced: satisfied, content, in your truth

Color: blue

Essential Oils: lavender or geranium

Gemstones: turquoise, blue calcite, aquamarine

Herbal Tea: lemon with turmeric

6th Chakra: The Third Eye Chakra

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloé Bulpin

Focus: pituitary

Unbalanced: undisciplined, highly logical

Balanced: brings focus, intuition, centeredness

Color: indigo

Essential Oils: sandalwood, clary sage

Gemstones: moonstone, sodalite, lapis lazuli

Herbal Tea: schizandra berry, jasmine

7th Chakra: The Crown Chakra

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloé Bulpin

Focus: pineal

Unbalanced: constantly exhausted, depressed

Balanced: soothes restless mind, higher awareness, prayerful

Color: violet

Essential Oils: frankincense, blue chamomile

Gemstones: amethyst, lepidolite, sugilite

Herbal Tea: astragalus root, lavender

