How To Balance Your Chakras With Ritual Bathing

Follow these directions to create your own personalized chakra-balancing bath. Identify the areas in which you feel unbalanced in the below graph and incorporate the recommended oils, gemstones, and tea.

1. To begin, I suggest focusing on one specific chakra at a time. This can lead to deeper healing by quickly bringing to the surface the possible causes of your current discomfort and resistance. Read through the recommended oils, colors, herbs and gemstones below, then choose which one initially calls out to you. Once you have the chakra area you want to work with, gather the tools associated with that specific chakra treatment.

2. Add the suggested gemstones to your tub before running your bath water. If the gemstones are small, place them in a cloth or mesh bag to keep from losing them.

3. Run your bath! Add 1 cup of Himalayan or Epsom salts to help you relax and support cleansing.

4. Create an atmosphere. Color can influence mood, so consider using a colored light bulb in a relaxing hue. Candles are great additions to add a calming ambience to your time, too, and playing soft music can help you relax.

5. Once the bathtub is filled to the brim (you want to be able to soak your entire body), add 8 to 10 drops of the essential oils and swish the water to mix in the oils.

6. If you want to add herbs, you can make a strong herbal tea and add that to your bathwater. Tea is a wonderful way to experience the healing properties of the plants. Or, if you prefer, you may make a cup of tea to sip while you soak.

7. Get in and enjoy! You can stay in the bath for hours or even just 10 minutes.

8. If you want to take your chakra healing to another level, wear clothes that match the color of the chakra you are working on to bed, and eat foods in the same color scheme that evening.