4 Hidden Sources Of Toxic Heavy Metals That Can Harm Your Health

We can run, but we cannot hide, from all the toxins that rob us of our health and vitality in this industrial world. However, armed with adequate scientific information, we can avoid many toxins and strive for optimal health.

One big group of health stealers are the heavy metal toxins. These include the big four: mercury, lead, arsenic, and cadmium. These metal compounds are found in the earth’s crust but play no role in human health. Indeed, they have been associated with a range of illnesses in children and adults, including cardiovascular disease.

Recently, the exposure of high levels of lead in the water in Flint, Mich.—roughly an hour north of where I practice cardiology—has raised awareness of the presence and risk of toxic metals. Other city water sources are now being implicated as sources of toxic heavy metals, and it's recommended to use a water filtration system, as I have in my home and restaurant.

But just because you don’t live in Flint or other cities with known contaminated water supplies does not mean you are safe. There are additional sources of heavy metals to be aware of and avoid. Here are four sources of heavy metals to consider for your health: