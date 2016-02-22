Unexplained Health Problems? It Could Be Autoimmune Reactivity

I call this the age of autoimmune. Autoimmune conditions, in which the immune system attempts to destroy the body with inflammatory cells, are growing by leaps and bounds, with no apparent signs of stopping. The immune system, meant to protect against viruses and bacteria, now mistakes the body for an enemy.

What does this mean for you? Research from the medical journal Nature estimates that about 25 percent of us have some sort of dysfunction of the immune system, including autoimmunity. And according to the American Autoimmune-Related Diseases Association, 50 million Americans have a diagnosable autoimmune disease.

Meanwhile, millions more have autoimmune spectrum problems with no explanation for their symptoms.