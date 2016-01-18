7 Exercises Men Should Do For A Better Sex Life

Kegels are a sexercise you can do just about anywhere, anytime — without breaking a sweat, and without anyone actually knowing you are doing them. Kegels are usually thought of as an exercise for just women, but they are equally beneficial for men’s sexual health.

If you have ever consciously stopped your flow of urine for several seconds when going to the bathroom, then you have exercised your pubococcygeus (PC) muscles. I've found that practicing this squeezing action several times a day (hold the squeeze for 10 seconds, relax, and repeat 8 or more times), can strengthen your pelvic floor muscles, which in turn can help you delay ejaculation, have better control over your orgasm, and experience better sex.

Set yourself a calendar reminder to do them first thing in the morning. Trust me – they work. If you don’t adopt any of the other recommendations in this article do this one! (One caveat – if you have prostatitis or CPPS [chronic pelvic pain syndrome] you should avoid doing Kegels as it may increase your pelvic pain due to the additional tensing/strengthening of the pelvic muscles.)