6 Anti-Aging, Weight Loss Reasons To Add Bone Broth To Your Diet

Early in my career as a naturopathic physician and certified nutrition consultant, I quickly established a track record of success. But I wanted to do even better for my patients — and, in particular, I wanted to achieve the biggest results in the shortest time for patients struggling with obesity.

Many of the people I work with merely want to lose a dress size or a pants size, but others are dangerously overweight. They’re diabetic, they have heart disease, they have sleep apnea, and they can barely move. So they need to drop weight fast.

As any weight-loss expert will tell you, fasting is the quickest way to jump-start weight loss (even though it’s difficult or impossible for many people — more on my easy and painless solution for this shortly!). Unlike mere calorie restriction, fasting sends your metabolism into hyperdrive. That’s why I’ve always encouraged my obese or even mildly overweight patients to fast at least one or two days a week.

Besides cutting down on calories, here are some of the reasons fasting jump-starts weight loss: