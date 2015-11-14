Jealousy Is Ruining Your Relationship. Here's How To Stop

It’s easy to start comparing yourself to your partner's exes, co-workers, or friends. We do it because we think it'll make us feel better, but more often, it leads to feelings of low self-esteem and inadequacy, which are major causes of jealousy. Feeling “not good enough" makes you hypersensitive to every interaction when your partner is around the opposite sex.

Help each other remove any feelings of self-doubt. Continually acknowledge when your partner does something you appreciate, and affirm the positives that you see in each other. While avoiding unproductive criticism is important in a relationship, positive affirmations are just as crucial to helping each other feel confident, valued, and staving off jealousy.

Focus on what’s unique about each other. Think about the funny quirks, mannerisms, habits, and traits of your partner that make him adorable and irreplaceable.

You'll always be able to argue that someone else is "better" in one way or another, but there will never be anyone quite like your partner.