Marriage Therapist

Beverley Andre, LMFT, is a licensed marriage and family therapist, relationship coach, and founder of BeHeart Counseling Services. She has a master's degree in Marriage & Family Therapy from Valdosta State University, and her expertise has been featured on NBC, HuffPost, Women's Health, Cosmopolitan, and many other places.

Known as "Your Favorite MFT," Beverley is a leading expert in relationships for Black and Brown couples, encouraging collaboration on relationships, reinforcing intentionality when building romance, and influencing couples to navigate conflict resolution. She teaches Black and Brown women and couples how to dismantle and unpack narratives that no longer serve them, and she provides support and meaningful resources while debunking myths and societies' ideas surrounding mental health services. As a champion of Black and Brown women, she also works with them to redefine having it all and creating the life they desire. From navigating boundaries to addressing relationship concerns, Beverley has a wealth of knowledge to share.

When she is not supporting relationships, she is at home redefining having it all with her husband and fur baby, Sherlock.