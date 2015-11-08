I'm A Doctor. Here's Why I Think It's Possible To Communicate With The Dead

As a board certified internist, I was reticent to tell anyone about my paranormal experiences after the death of my young son, Erik, in 2009, for fear of ostracism by my peers. After all, before those experiences, when someone spoke to me about psychics or mediums, it would conjure up the mental image of a Gypsy hunched over a crystal ball.

The last thing I wanted was for my peers to think that I was crazy or woo-woo.

But I know that I'm not alone in my desire to understand the afterlife and connect with my son. According to a 2014 CBS News poll, three out of four people believe there is something after death and countless speak of “sensing” or even receiving signs from their loved ones after their passing.

When this happens, we often think our grief is obscuring our judgment.

Are we hallucinating? Is it wishful thinking letting our imagination run wild? Because of this inner conflict, we usually keep these experiences to ourselves lest family or friends criticize us or back away with a wide-eyed stare.