Thinking About Having A Threesome? Read This First

If you are a single female, a threesome will likely be incredibly easy to organize. Log on to any dating site and declare your desires. You call the shots, girl — be ready for an avalanche of emails from couples (and singles) seeking you.

If you’re part of a couple, approaching group sex (and a threesome in particular) can be more complex. Are you seeking an exciting onetime adventure? Occasional romps with a third person? A long-term triad? Couples seeking the participation of a third party have to spend a not-insignificant amount of time and effort clarifying and agreeing on boundaries and fully communicating both fears and desires.

Threesome Do's And Don'ts:

1. Do make and stick to boundaries in advance.

Don't hesitate to take anything that makes you uncomfortable out of the equation entirely — penetration, sleepovers. Sometimes making out is enough. Regardless, it’s wise to always plan to have a safe word or phrase. In the heat of the moment, something could make you feel discomfort that you didn’t anticipate.

2. Don't engage in casual sex with someone in your inner circle.

Once those crucial boundaries have been set, and both parties feel comfortable, it’s time to start looking for the right kind of person. This is its own kind of struggle. Let’s say you want to have a one-night stand or an occasional sexual encounter without any emotional dynamic. You may both have always had a crush on your sexy next-door neighbor, but I would caution against involving someone who is already a part of your daily life in this kind of dynamic. If anything goes badly, you still have to see that person. All. The. Time.

3. Do be up front about what you want with a potential partner.

It can be safer to look toward the outer rings of your social circle. Perhaps there’s a peripheral friend who you might like to draw in. It can be awkward to bring up the subject. Try saying something simple and straightforward, like “We both find you very attractive — could we all play together some afternoon when you are free?” He or she will be flattered — even if the offer is declined.

4. Don't jump into anything until you're incredibly comfortable with all parties involved.

If you don’t feel comfortable propositioning someone you know at all, searching for a playmate through online dating sites is a good alternative. Be sure to pre-screen with a phone call and follow up with a face-to-face meeting in a public location.

5. Do consider attending sex parties in order to meet like-minded individuals in a safe setting.

If dating sites feel too contrived for you, there are parties organized for exactly this purpose. At a sex party, you can explore the room with your partner over a drink, not have to deal with the uncertainties of meeting someone you liked online in real life, and there’s the bonus of knowing that anyone at a sex party won’t be surprised by an offer to participate in a ménage a trois. If you don’t know how to find a party like this in your area, look for sex-positive sex-toy stores. They can be great resources.