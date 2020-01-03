mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality
|
Expert Opinion

7 Mudras To Unlock Your 7 Chakras

Andrea Rice
RYT-200 By Andrea Rice
RYT-200
Andrea Rice is a yoga, meditation teacher, and writer whose work has appeared in the New York Times, Yoga Journal, and more.
Last updated on January 3, 2020

Mudra is an ancient Sanskrit term meaning "gesture." We use mudras in yoga to cultivate a greater sense of awareness to certain energetic fields within the subtle body. In other words, we can use them to help us meditate and open up our seven main chakras.

And there are literally hundreds of mudras, each with its own unique symbolism and placement of palms and fingertips. Here are seven lesser-known mudras I've chosen to give your seven chakras a little boost. You can also incorporate the mantra associated with each chakra to help enhance your meditative experience.

1. Root Chakra: The Muladhara Mudra

The root chakra is the foundation for the other chakras, with emphasis on survival and grounding.

Mantra: LAM

Bring your palms together in a prayer at your heart, then interlace the pinky and ring fingers so they fold inside of the palms. Extend the middle fingers so the tips touch and then interlace the thumbs and index fingers so they form rings around each other, with the fingertips touching. Optional step: Flip this mudra upside down and lower your arms slightly, so the middle fingers are pointed downward at your pelvic region.

the muladhara mudra hand gesture

2. Sacral Chakra: The Shakti Mudra

This feminine mudra for the sacral chakra works to harness sexuality and sensuality.

Mantra: VAM

With your palms in front of your chest, press your pinky and ring fingertips together. Fold your thumbs into your palms, inside of your index and middle finger. You can then press the knuckles of these two fingers together (pictured) or keep them separate. Optional step: Lower the hands to just below the navel.

the shakti mudra hand gesture

3. Solar Plexus Chakra: The Rudra Mudra

This mudra brings forth the power of Shiva, the Hindu god of all yogis, for the solar plexus chakra that's all about self-confidence.

Mantra: RAM

Place your palms face-up on your thighs. Touch the tips of the thumbs, index fingers, and ring fingers together, straightening through the pinky and middle fingers.

the rudra mudra hand gesture

4. Heart Chakra: The Padma Mudra

This lotus-inspired mudra that calls forth new possibilities and invites in love is fitting for the heart chakra.

Mantra: YAM

With your palms at your heart, touch the outer edges of both pinky fingers and thumbs together. Keep the heels of the palms pressed together as you blossom open through your hands. Extend through the tips of all 10 fingers.

the padma mudra hand gesture

5. Throat Chakra: The Granthita Mudra

You can use this mudra at your throat chakra to help clear the way for expression of your authentic self.

Mantra: HAM

Interlace your last three fingers (middle, ring, and pinky) together inside of your hands. Interlock the index fingertips and thumbs to form two rings, and hold this mudra in front of the base of your throat.

the granthita mudra hand gesture

6. Third-Eye Chakra: The Mudra of the Great Head

To tap into the wisdom and power of your intuition, use this mudra to channel deep into your third-eye chakra.

Mantra: AUM

Take your right hand just in front of the space between your eyebrows and curl the ring finger into your palm. Bring the tips of the thumb, middle finger, and index finger to touch, and keep the pinky finger extended long. Place the tips of the three fingers that are touching to your third-eye focal point. The left hand can remain on top of the left thigh, palm face-up or in Gyan mudra.

the mudra of the great hand hand gesture

7. Crown Chakra: The Mudra of A Thousand Petals

Holding this mudra high above your head can open the gateway to the crown chakra's domain of universal consciousness, divinity, and transcendence.

Mantra: Silence

Place the tips of your index fingers and thumbs together to touch, forming a pyramid shape. Allow the remaining fingers to extend upward, keeping them straight. Raise this mudra to about 6 to 7 inches above the crown of your head.

the mudra of a thousand petals hand gesture

Perform the mudras in a comfortable seated position for one to five minutes each. If you're only focusing on one mudra at a time, extend the time frame as long as you would for your regular meditation practice. Remember that there are no right or wrong ways to do mudras—enjoy these as part of your regular yoga routine to cultivate higher awareness

7 mudras to unblock your 7 chakras

Image by Jenny Chang-Rodriguez / mbg Creative

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Andrea Rice
Andrea Rice RYT-200
Andrea Rice is a writer, editor, and yoga and meditation teacher. She is the former Yoga Editor at mindbodygreen and her work has also appeared in The New York Times, Yoga Journal, and...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$49.99

Chakras 101

With Yogi Cameron
Chakras 101
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-20543/7-mudras-to-unlock-your-7-chakras.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!