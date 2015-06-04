Why Dry Shampoos Are Bad For Your Hair + What To Do Instead

I know, I know: dry shampoos are so convenient, they save time, energy and add a nice gritty texture to your hair. In a pinch, a dry shampoo can be a life saver, but using them regularly as “shampoo” really won’t support keeping your locks full, thick and healthy in the long term.

Oil, dirt and pollution accumulate naturally on a daily basis and need to be removed from the scalp and hair so the follicle remains clear, balanced, breathing and growing. But dry shampoos don't remove impurities — they only smother the follicle in the interim. Attempting to mask dirt and pollution with a dry shampoo only adds more grime and oil to your scalp and hair: like attracts like, so that build up you're adding to with dry shampoo is only going to get worse.

The point of dry shampoo is to absorb excess oil, but just like on the rest of your body, your scalp and hair needs oil. While an oily hairline isn't something most people covet, it's a natural function of your body and one that's integral to the health of your hair. So when you apply dry shampoo, it sucks up any oil on your head but it also stays put, leaving a dry shampoo/oil combination to sit on your follicle and, over time, sink in.

After a while, the buildup of this combo will be so severe that it'll completely clog the follicle, leading to possible hair loss and ultimately stunting growth.

Say you use a dry shampoo weekly for the next 20 years. Consider how many days of dirt, grime and buildup constantly sit on your scalp, weakening your follicle and slowing hair growth. As you age, you'll notice your hair doesn't have the same healthy, shiny qualities it once had and you might wish you'd taken better care of your hair (by not using dry shampoo!).

And I can promise you'll want all the hair you can get in your later years!

Even if you're using a natural, non-toxic dry shampoo, you're still doing damage. Yes, natural is better for many reasons, but it's still not "healthy" for the follicle or hair shaft in the longterm. If you're using a conventional, synthetic version, it could also be depositing a mixture of highly questionable synthetic chemicals and fragrance to the mix of buildup already there.

So how do you deal if you're a die-hard dry shampoo user? There's no easy answer, but my recommendation is this: hair needs to be cleansed of excess dirt and oil daily to maintain optimal balance, and water is the best way to do this. Dirty hair covered in dust and pollution (and dry shampoo!) doesn't reflect light and shine like clean, hydrated, well-moisturized hair.

Honor the long-term health of your hair and and shampoo daily with the right natural, totally organic shampoo that retains your natural oils!

But if you're still thinking about staying on the dry shampoo bandwagon, make sure you're using an all-natural, organic product in small quantities and not every day. Comb the product through your hair — don't just let it sit on your scalp where it's sure to do more longterm damage than short-term good.

(If you're still unconvinced, at least use a shampoo that will totally remove the buildup when it is time to wash your hair, like this DIY baking soda version.)