What To Do Before & After Your Reiki Session For Optimal Energetic Healing

Many of my clients ask how they can best prepare for and receive the most benefits from their Reiki session.

Below is a list of ideas to take into consideration both before and after your next session. You’ll want to check with your Reiki practitionerand ask for his or her recommendations, to ensure the following recommendations are in alignment with your unique healing path.

Remember, your Reiki session is always catered toward your deepest healing, so finding what works best for you is key.

Before your session:

1. Relax + reflect

Give yourself at least 30 minutes prior to the session to sit and reflect, particularly checking in with how your body is feeling and anything you are noticing with regards to emotions, thoughts or physical sensations.

Take some time to breathe and also tend to whatever your body's needs might be on that given day. You may also want to reflect on any intentions you want to set for your session, and anything you want to share with your practitioner before you begin.

2. Eat + hydrate

You’ll want to be sure you've eaten and hydrated a few hours before the session, mostly so you will be as comfortable as possible and not distracted by hunger or thirst.

Avoid eating a heavy meal beforehand, however, as you don’t want all of your body’s energy to be directed toward digesting while you’re receiving your treatment.

3. Get comfy

Most practitioners will have you laying down for the majority of your session, so comfort is key for being open to taking on and integrating the Reiki energy.

Be sure you are wearing comfortable clothes. I usually recommend my clients either wear or bring socks since shoes are removed during the session and the feet can get cold.

You’ll also want to use the restroom before the session, and if the position you are in for your session is uncomfortable in any way, communicate this to your practitioner, as s/he will also want to be sure you are as comfortable as possible.

After your session:

1. Integrate

Many of the treatment benefits can occur as soon as after the session is over and as such, it’s important to find somewhere quiet and relaxing to integrate what may arise.

I recommend that my clients take at least 15-20 minutes after the session to meditate, lie down, go for a walk in nature or even take a nap. Try not to book or schedule anything immediately after your session.

2. Hydrate

After doing any type of energy work it’s important to hydrate, so be sure to drink 1-2 glasses of water after your session. I find adding electrolytes to your water can also be helpful, as it helps to replenish the body.

3. Eat

Energy work is often hungry work, and you may find yourself hungry immediately after your session. Be sure you listen to your body and choose a healthy snack or meal afterward if needed. Eating can also help ground the body and as a bonus, you may find that a piece of dark chocolate be quite restorative.

4. Reflect

It’s often helpful to spend some time after the session reflecting, so I often recommend that clients journal, draw or somehow capture any insights they had during and immediately after the session.

You may also decide to meditate afterward or listen to calming and/or inspirational music. Whatever you choose to do, find an activity that helps you connect to what you've experienced so you can draw on it in future.

5. Contact your practitioner

Please get in touch with your practitioner immediately if you experience any overly challenging emotions, physical sensations or issues after your treatment.

Reiki is extremely gentle and yet, because energy blockages are being cleared in the body, issues may come up as a result. Find out what the best way is to contact your practitioner, and get in touch if anything feels overly uncomfortable after your session.