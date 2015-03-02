What Is Distance Reiki + Does It Really Work?

I do a fair amount of my Reiki practice via distance, which frequently prompts the question: "Does distance Reiki really work?" And since the answer is in fact yes, please allow me to explain how.

Second degree Reiki practitioners learn and receive three symbols, one of which is the "distance symbol." When invoked and used by a Reiki practitioner, this symbol allows the practitioner to send healing Reiki energy across time and space.

This symbol can also be used in-person to help clear blockages from the past, or across large parts of the body. Similarly, it can be used to cleanse neighborhoods or geographic places. When practicing Reiki on someone who is not physically present, this symbol is used to connect to his or her energy.

Distance Reiki works according to the Hermetic Law of Similarity, which holds that we are all connected, as we are all energy matter and part of a larger whole. As such, invoking this law during a distance Reiki session allows the practitioner to link an object to the energy field of the recipient. I typically use the recipient's photo along with a healing crystal.

Some practitioners would even say that mapping an object is unnecessary, as we can send Reiki energy to anyone simply by directing our thoughts and energy. Setting up a mutual time is also helpful, so the recipient is open to receiving the energy. However, distance Reiki can be sent to anyone, anywhere and at any time, though permission should, in some way, be invoked or received.

I'll admit I was a bit skeptical when I first performed distance Reiki healing. Yet as I practiced throughout my training, it started to become easier each time I set up the energetic link to the person I was healing. During sessions, which I often do via phone, I've even had people say things to me like, "Were you just working on my shoulder?" Or, "I felt my toes tingling just now." And indeed, it would be the place where my "psychic hands" were working.

Moreover, the clients I work with will relay the very same Reiki benefits back to me after a session. They report feelings of relaxation, happiness, empowerment, ease and relief from pain. My distance Reiki clients will also have the same amount of breakthroughs as those whom I work with in person. And sometimes, their energetic experiences feel even more powerful to them, because they were not physically present with me.

I've also had conversations with other skeptics of energy healing about the power of prayer. Prayer works in large part because we believe we can send others our love, blessings and intentions, connecting through the power of whomever our God happens to be. I believe that Reiki works on similar principles, and that using that universal life force energy (the source of Reiki energy) is also the same as "God energy."

We all have access to this life force energy, otherwise known as our Chi, Qi or prana, as it flows through each and every living being. Distance Reiki provides just one of many ways to link to and channel this energy for the healing benefit of others.