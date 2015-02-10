The Secret Anti-Aging Properties Of Bone Broth

While prepping backstage for a recent appearance on The Doctors, a producer asked, "What in the world do you to look so young?"

I'd already told her my real age, and now she wanted to know why I didn't look my age. The secret? I sip myself young, drinking my way to younger-looking skin and a youthful body. And I use the same "trick" to trim years off my patients' faces and figures too.

So what am I drinking? Bone broth. Yes, I'm talking about the uber-trendy beverage that's currently taking the country by storm. The drink that everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to Kobe Bryant is talking about.

Here's the deal: Bone broth is catching on because people know that it tastes fantastic and keeps them healthy. But bone broth isn't just warming and nutritious; it actually turns back the clock. As a weight-loss and anti-aging expert, I've made bone broth a core of my program for years — and it works. I've used it to help dangerously obese patients take off hundreds of pounds, and these days I'm using it to help Hollywood celebrities smooth their wrinkles and sculpt perfect bodies.

Why is bone broth one of my most powerful clinical tools? First, it's packed with anti-aging nutrients. Here are just some of them: