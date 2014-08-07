DIY: 4 Simple Face Mists For Glowing Skin
When it comes to looking refreshed, summer can be challenging, especially when it's humid or if you're physically active. To fight the heat, I keep my DIY on-the-go hydrating mist handy at all times for a no-hassle way to instantly cool, calm and protect my skin.
Mist your face to re-hydrate and freshen your makeup, or hydrate your hair to soften split ends. These DIY face mists are anti-aging, acne fighting, refreshing and even mood boosting! They'll make your skin glow!
Here are a few DIY hydrating mists that you can make at home to help you stay cool and looking fresh no matter how much fun you're having this summer:
Items to have on hand
- 4-ounce glass spray bottle (I purchase mine at my local health food store along with the other ingredients)
- distilled water
- organic rose water
- pure organic aloe vera
- organic green tea bags
- 1 fresh, organic cucumber
- lavender essential oil
- ylang ylang essential oil
- tea tree oil
- vitamin E oil
- organic witch hazel
Here are some amazingly easy and refreshing recipes:
1. Cucumber-Aloe Hydrating Mist
Ingredients
- 1 small cucumber
- 1/3 cup of distilled water
- 1 tsp. of aloe vera
- 1 tsp. witch hazel
- 4-ounce glass spray bottle
Directions
Peel and cut your cucumber (dice it or toss into a food processor). If using a processor, strain through a cheesecloth to extract the cucumber essence and to keep your mist light. I like to include some of the diced pieces in the mix either way. Pour into your spray bottle along with the water, aloe vera, witch hazel and shake it up! Mist as necessary!
2. Rose Soothing Anti-aging Mist
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup of organic rose water
- a few drops of vitamin E oil
- 3 drops of ylang ylang essential oil
- 4-ounce glass spray bottle
Directions
Combine water, vitamin E oil and ylang ylang oil in your glass bottle. Voila!
Acne Green Tea Tree Face Mist
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup of steeped and cooled green tea
- 4 drops of tea tree essential oil
- 4-ounce glass spray bottle
Directions
Steep the green tea bag in a 1/2 cup of boiled water. Remove bag after five minutes and let the tea cool down before pouring into bottle. Put the tea tree oil in the bottle as well, screw on the top and shake it up!
Lavender Antibacterial Mist
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup of distilled water
- 4 drops of lavender essential oil
- 1 tsp witch hazel
- 4-ounce glass spray bottle
Directions
Place water, lavender oil and witch hazel in your spray bottle. Shake it up and spray!
*If you are pregnant or nursing, consult with your doctor first before using any essential oils. They are powerful and can be absorbed by your skin and carried throughout your body!
I hope you enjoy these recipes! Stay cool!
