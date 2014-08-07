DIY: 4 Simple Face Mists For Glowing Skin

When it comes to looking refreshed, summer can be challenging, especially when it's humid or if you're physically active. To fight the heat, I keep my DIY on-the-go hydrating mist handy at all times for a no-hassle way to instantly cool, calm and protect my skin.

Mist your face to re-hydrate and freshen your makeup, or hydrate your hair to soften split ends. These DIY face mists are anti-aging, acne fighting, refreshing and even mood boosting! They'll make your skin glow!

Here are a few DIY hydrating mists that you can make at home to help you stay cool and looking fresh no matter how much fun you're having this summer:

Items to have on hand