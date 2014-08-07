mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

DIY: 4 Simple Face Mists For Glowing Skin

Megan Porschen
Written by Megan Porschen

When it comes to looking refreshed, summer can be challenging, especially when it's humid or if you're physically active. To fight the heat, I keep my DIY on-the-go hydrating mist handy at all times for a no-hassle way to instantly cool, calm and protect my skin.

Mist your face to re-hydrate and freshen your makeup, or hydrate your hair to soften split ends. These DIY face mists are anti-aging, acne fighting, refreshing and even mood boosting! They'll make your skin glow!

Here are a few DIY hydrating mists that you can make at home to help you stay cool and looking fresh no matter how much fun you're having this summer:

Items to have on hand

  • 4-ounce glass spray bottle (I purchase mine at my local health food store along with the other ingredients)
  • distilled water
  • organic rose water
  • pure organic aloe vera
  • organic green tea bags
  • 1 fresh, organic cucumber
  • lavender essential oil
  • ylang ylang essential oil
  • tea tree oil
  • vitamin E oil
  • organic witch hazel

Here are some amazingly easy and refreshing recipes:

1. Cucumber-Aloe Hydrating Mist

Ingredients

  • 1 small cucumber
  • 1/3 cup of distilled water
  • 1 tsp. of aloe vera
  • 1 tsp. witch hazel
  • 4-ounce glass spray bottle

Directions

Peel and cut your cucumber (dice it or toss into a food processor). If using a processor, strain through a cheesecloth to extract the cucumber essence and to keep your mist light. I like to include some of the diced pieces in the mix either way. Pour into your spray bottle along with the water, aloe vera, witch hazel and shake it up! Mist as necessary!

2. Rose Soothing Anti-aging Mist

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup of organic rose water
  • a few drops of vitamin E oil
  • 3 drops of ylang ylang essential oil
  • 4-ounce glass spray bottle

Directions

Combine water, vitamin E oil and ylang ylang oil in your glass bottle. Voila!

Acne Green Tea Tree Face Mist

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup of steeped and cooled green tea
  • 4 drops of tea tree essential oil
  • 4-ounce glass spray bottle

Directions

Steep the green tea bag in a 1/2 cup of boiled water. Remove bag after five minutes and let the tea cool down before pouring into bottle. Put the tea tree oil in the bottle as well, screw on the top and shake it up!

Lavender Antibacterial Mist

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup of distilled water
  • 4 drops of lavender essential oil
  • 1 tsp witch hazel
  • 4-ounce glass spray bottle

Directions

Place water, lavender oil and witch hazel in your spray bottle. Shake it up and spray!

*If you are pregnant or nursing, consult with your doctor first before using any essential oils. They are powerful and can be absorbed by your skin and carried throughout your body!

I hope you enjoy these recipes! Stay cool!

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Megan Porschen
Megan Porschen
Megan is an eco, organic, cruelty-free Makeup Artist and Esthetician based in Los Angeles. She is one of the first pioneers in eco makeup artistry. As part of the Campaign For Safe...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-14801/diy-4-simple-face-mists-for-glowing-skin.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!