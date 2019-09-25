Many people don't realize this, but Epsom salts are actually made of magnesium sulfate, which means soaking in an Epsom salt bath is a mild form of magnesium therapy. (It would not be effective for someone with a significant magnesium deficit.) Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in over 300 enzymatic reactions in the body, and these reactions are involved in bodily processes that range from regulating blood pressure and supporting metabolism to keeping blood sugar levels stable and even synthesizing DNA.

Magnesium supplements are used to treat a wide variety of ailments including PMS, constipation, anxiety, headaches, and insomnia. Both conventional and integrative doctors seem to agree that magnesium can be an important tool for improving health and treating common aches and pain.

So while there are a ton of reasons to establish a regular bath ritual, the idea that we can reap the benefits of a magnesium supplement by absorbing Epsom salts through our skin takes this wellness staple to a whole new level.