There is nothing more frustrating then wanting something so badly and it not happening when you want it to. For some, getting pregnant happens right away and for others it takes some time. All beings have their own divine timing; just because you are ready to have a baby doesn't mean that this child is ready to come into this world just yet. When you can surrender and trust God's timing, you understand that there is a reason why things don't always happen when you want them to. In time, answers will always be revealed.