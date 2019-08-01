Self-love is a popular concept these days, but it can sometimes be hard to recognize what that really looks like in practice. The term really means something different for each person because we all have many different ways to show that we love ourselves. But figuring out what self-love looks like for you as an individual is so important: I've found that when I feel my lowest, when my body has been the most sick, and when I am bombarded with the most self-deprecating thoughts, the only thing to pull me up and out is drenching myself in self-love.

If you still feel confused or lost on where to start with your own self-love conversation, don't worry: I've put together a list to help you get started: