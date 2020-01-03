Why I'll Never Do The Master Cleanse Again, But Recommend It To Everyone

There are some things all healthy people seem to do at least once in their lives. Going vegan. Eliminating gluten. And the notorious "master cleanse."

If you haven't experienced the master cleanse yourself, you've probably witnessed a friend attached to their bottle of lemon juice, cayenne pepper, and maple syrup like it's their only source of oxygen.

After eight days of being one of those spicy-lemon filled cleansers, I've made a decision. I'll never do the master cleanse again. Yet, I have been recommending it to everyone. Here's why.