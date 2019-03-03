33 Articles by Todd McCullough
Todd McCullough
Crowded Gym? Do This 5-Minute Warm-Up While You Wait
The treadmills will be open before you know it.
The Best Arm Workouts For People Who Just Can't (Or Won't) Do Pushups
Pushups not for you? Here's why you should be doing side planks and biceps curls instead.
If You Have These 3 Things, You've Got A Legit At-Home Gym
Skip The Gym: This Is The One At-Home Workout That Matters
The Mind, Body & Soul Approach To Rebooting Your Wellness Routine
Not convinced to take your workout outdoors? Think again!
Should You Be Eating More Sugar If You’re Getting More Exercise?
Here’s what you need to know.
What This Celebrity Trainer Says To Anyone Who Needs Major Workout Inspiration
This trainer's philosophy? Faith, family, friends, and working hard.
I'm A Former Football Player. Here's Why Yoga Is The Most Beneficial Exercise I've Ever Done
These days, I'm never not wearing my yoga clothes.
A Top LA Trainer On The Best Time Of Day To Build Healthy Habits
How a top Los Angeles trainer builds healthy habits throughout his day by using his four pillars of sweat, eat, mind right, and community.
5 Running Tips That Will Make You Faster, Stronger & Happier
It's all about your form, your playlist, and your gratitude.
Want A Strong, Defined Core? Give This Workout A Try
It isn't easy, but it will certainly be worth it.
Here's How You Can Get Super-Toned Arms Without Stepping Foot In A Gym
Seriously, no weights required.
A Shoulder-Opening Sequence For Cooling Down After Your Toughest Workouts
Because you need to take care of that back.
This Workout Is All You Need To Get Strong, Toned Legs — And It Takes Only 3 Minutes
Say hello to jumping jacks and squat jumps.
4 Ways To Get Amazing Abs That Might Surprise You
It involves tequila.
4 Simple Ways To Actually Hit Your Fitness Goals This Fall
New season, new goals.
Eat Your Way To Better Abs With These Simple Food Rules
Because crunches can only do so much.
Follow This Formula For Your Perfect Summer Fitness Routine
I am a big fan of changing up my client’s workouts and utilizing nature in their training programs. There's just something grounding about putting...
How Yoga Will Make You Better At Any Sport
As I reflect back on my time as a college weight-lifter and football player, I know I would have had more success by incorporating yoga into my...
3 Ways Yoga Can Take Your Workout To The Next Level
A mindful practice can fill important gaps in a high-intensity fitness routine. Here's why yoga is the yin to CrossFit's yang.
What To Eat Before And After A Workout: A Personal Trainer Explains
My food philosophy is pretty simple. If I can plant it, pick it or catch it, then I can eat it. If not, then I stay away. This is the same approach...