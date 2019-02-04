If You Have These 3 Things, You've Got A Legit At-Home Gym

As a personal trainer and founder of TMAC Fitness, I use movement as a means to help clients live their best, healthiest life possible. The challenge is that my clients are busy, and based out of Nashville, I know how hard it can be to get in your car and over to the gym for a workout. The way I see it, you can gain maximum results with minimal equipment, and coupled with eating clean and connecting with your mind, it's possible to experience next-level fitness gains right from your own home (which is especially helpful if you live somewhere with winters and weather that keeps you indoors!).