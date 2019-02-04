mindbodygreen

If You Have These 3 Things, You've Got A Legit At-Home Gym

Founder of TMAC Fitness
Todd McCullough is a Los Angeles-based, ACE-certified personal trainer, E-RYT registered yoga teacher, and founder of TMAC FITNESS.
Image by Andreas Von Scheele / mbg creative

February 4, 2019

As a personal trainer and founder of TMAC Fitness, I use movement as a means to help clients live their best, healthiest life possible. The challenge is that my clients are busy, and based out of Nashville, I know how hard it can be to get in your car and over to the gym for a workout. The way I see it, you can gain maximum results with minimal equipment, and coupled with eating clean and connecting with your mind, it's possible to experience next-level fitness gains right from your own home (which is especially helpful if you live somewhere with winters and weather that keeps you indoors!).

Your Workout Essentials

1

Yoga Mat

2

Kettle Bell

3

Jump Rope

In this video, I show you exactly what equipment you need for a total-body workout that you can switch up endlessly, plus how to round it out with the right nutrition and a centering meditation. Consider it a daily guide for working your body, mind, and soul. The best part is you can pick up everything I show you in this video from Kohl's—it couldn't be easier. 

 

The Extras

1

Fitbit

2

Sneakers

3

Nutribullet

