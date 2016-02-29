27 Articles by Gabrielle Frank
20 Sports Bras So Good We Can Hardly Keep Our Shirts On
Find the best sports bra for your bod.
16 Yogis On How Yoga Changed Their Lives
Yoga has the power to change lives.
8 Nutritionist-Approved Tips To Bounce Back After An Overindulgent Weekend
Get back on the health train.
The 10 Fitness Studios Celebrities Love
Want to sweat with Taylor Swift's squad? Read this.
10 Yoga Sequences For Every Mood
However you're feeling right now, we have the best yoga sequence for YOU.
I Tried Taylor Swift's New Workout Routine
In case you're not an in-the-know Swiftie, Taylor and BFF Selena Gomez made headlines last week when they tried a new workout together: Body by...
5-Song Playlist To Boost Your Brain Power
Tune into this playlist while you're making coffee and see if it stimulates new and intelligent thoughts all day long.
You'll Never Believe How Many Americans Are Yogis
If you haven't noticed, everyone is doing yoga these days, from inmates to football players — and Yoga Journal and Yoga Alliance have the...
The 10 Best Songs To Work Out To This Month
Ready to take your workouts up a notch? All you need are some good tunes.
11 Things Nutritionists Order At Mexican Restaurants
Mexican restaurants are great. They typically give you complimentary chips and salsa, hearty portions of guac, and offer large menus with countless...
6 (Weird & Amazing) Workouts You Won't Believe Are Real
Check out some of the wildest ways you can get your sweat on right now.
What REALLY Happens To Your Body When You're On A Bike (Infographic)
As biking grows in popularity in cities around the country, and fitness studios like FlyWheel and SoulCycle are expanding like crazy — it's clear that...
9 Of The Hardest Workouts You'll Ever Try
In New York City, it seems like a new fitness studio pops up every week. Each new workout is focused on an innovative way to kick your butt. There are...
Meet The World's First Yoga Doll
Here at mbg, we frequently write about issues with Barbie, and how she's not the best role model for young girls today. Thankfully, there are a few...
12 Inspiring Athletes (Ages 23 To 105) Who Will Make You Want To Go Running Right Now
Marathon season is almost here! The Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicks off on Sunday, and the TCS New York City Marathon follows about a month...
10 Exercises You Can Do Anywhere (No Equipment Necessary)
When you're traveling, it's hard to find a gym where you feel comfortable — and it's sometimes even more challenging to find the time to work...
5 Tips For Perfect Posture When You Sit (Photo)
There's not one perfect way to sit — everyone's body is a little different, so a "perfect" posture will likely vary from person-to-person.
10 Things Nutritionists Eat For Breakfast
Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but it's also the most challenging.
7 Super Fit Women (Ages 66 to 97) Who Will Inspire You To Get Off Your Butt Now
Prepare to be inspired.
7 Badass Athletes Who Didn't Let Pregnancy Slow Them Down (Photos)
Years ago, being "with child" used to be a career ender for big-time athletes — not anymore.