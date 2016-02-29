27 Articles by Gabrielle Frank

Motivation
Personal Growth

16 Yogis On How Yoga Changed Their Lives

Yoga has the power to change lives.

#yoga poses #fitness #yogis #yoga
February 18 2016
Functional Food
Personal Growth

The 10 Fitness Studios Celebrities Love

Want to sweat with Taylor Swift's squad? Read this.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
February 11 2016
Routines

10 Yoga Sequences For Every Mood

However you're feeling right now, we have the best yoga sequence for YOU.

#fitness #yogis #yoga #training
January 31 2016
Routines

I Tried Taylor Swift's New Workout Routine

In case you're not an in-the-know Swiftie, Taylor and BFF Selena Gomez made headlines last week when they tried a new workout together: Body by...

#training advice #workout #fitness
January 28 2016
Personal Growth

5-Song Playlist To Boost Your Brain Power

Tune into this playlist while you're making coffee and see if it stimulates new and intelligent thoughts all day long.

#productivity #mindfulness #personal growth #new year do you
January 20 2016
Motivation

You'll Never Believe How Many Americans Are Yogis

If you haven't noticed, everyone is doing yoga these days, from inmates to football players — and Yoga Journal and Yoga Alliance have the...

#news #yogis #yoga
January 14 2016
Motivation

The 10 Best Songs To Work Out To This Month

Ready to take your workouts up a notch? All you need are some good tunes.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
January 9 2016

11 Things Nutritionists Order At Mexican Restaurants

Mexican restaurants are great. They typically give you complimentary chips and salsa, hearty portions of guac, and offer large menus with countless...

#nutrition #health #healthy foods
December 11 2015
Routines

6 (Weird & Amazing) Workouts You Won't Believe Are Real

Check out some of the wildest ways you can get your sweat on right now.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
December 8 2015

What REALLY Happens To Your Body When You're On A Bike (Infographic)

As biking grows in popularity in cities around the country, and fitness studios like FlyWheel and SoulCycle are expanding like crazy — it's clear that...

#fitness #cycling #training
November 17 2015

9 Of The Hardest Workouts You'll Ever Try

In New York City, it seems like a new fitness studio pops up every week. Each new workout is focused on an innovative way to kick your butt. There are...

#workout #fitness #training
October 16 2015

Meet The World's First Yoga Doll

Here at mbg, we frequently write about issues with Barbie, and how she's not the best role model for young girls today. Thankfully, there are a few...

#Yoga for Kids #yoga #parenting
October 12 2015

12 Inspiring Athletes (Ages 23 To 105) Who Will Make You Want To Go Running Right Now

Marathon season is almost here! The Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicks off on Sunday, and the TCS New York City Marathon follows about a month...

#running #running tips #fitness
October 9 2015
Routines

10 Exercises You Can Do Anywhere (No Equipment Necessary)

When you're traveling, it's hard to find a gym where you feel comfortable — and it's sometimes even more challenging to find the time to work...

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
October 1 2015
Routines

5 Tips For Perfect Posture When You Sit (Photo)

There's not one perfect way to sit — everyone's body is a little different, so a "perfect" posture will likely vary from person-to-person.

#posture #mind body connection #body
September 29 2015
Functional Food

10 Things Nutritionists Eat For Breakfast

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but it's also the most challenging.

#clean food #food how to #wellness #food
September 16 2015
Motivation
Motivation

7 Badass Athletes Who Didn't Let Pregnancy Slow Them Down (Photos)

Years ago, being "with child" used to be a career ender for big-time athletes — not anymore.

#workout #fitness #mind body connection #training
September 1 2015