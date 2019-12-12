4 Articles by Ashley Mateo

PAID CONTENT FOR Santa Monica Tourism

This SoCal Beach Town Is The Perfect Place To Recharge Your Mind & Body

In Santa Monica, you can go from soaking up the sun to fueling your brain and body in the course of an afternoon.

Ashley Mateo
March 12
PAID CONTENT FOR Visit Colorado

Top Reasons to Skip the Beach and Embrace a Mountain Wellness Retreat This Winter

Natural hot springs, snow-capped mountains, and adventure are calling. 

Ashley Mateo
December 12 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Garmin

7 Ways to Be More Present in 2020 — Even If You Have No Clue How to Meditate

7 Healthy Habits to Pick Up for a More Mindful 2020

Ashley Mateo
November 8 2019
Routines

Bored With Your Treadmill Workout? Burn More Fat With These 3 HIIT Routines

For burning fat, high-intensity interval training can't be beat.

Ashley Mateo
February 27 2019