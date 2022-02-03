Add These Under-the-Radar Destinations In The State Of Washington To Your 2022 Travel List

Just east of the Cascade Mountains and perched on the southern end of the State of Washington's largest natural lake, Chelan is a water lover's playground for those far from the coast. The area is known for fishing (people have been known to hook 20-pound salmon and trout in the lake) as well as water-skiing, jet-skiing, parasailing, kayaking, canoeing, rowing, tubing, windsurfing, and sailing. In the winter, skiers and snowboarders can shred 70 acres of terrain at Echo Valley Family Ski Area or trek across 25 miles of groomed cross-country skiing and snowshoe trails at Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area. No matter the season, finish off a day of adventure with a toast at one (or more!) of the 30 wineries on the lakeshore.