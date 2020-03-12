This SoCal Beach Town Is The Perfect Place To Recharge Your Mind & Body

Afternoon: First thing’s first: Check into your hotel. And since there are tons of options ranging from budget-friendly to splurge-worthy, Santa Monica has a room waiting for you. If you’re ready to drop serious cash for luxe digs, choose a spot like Shutters on the Beach; for a more affordable scene with lots of Euro-chic personality, Hotel Carmel is perfect. And if you’re somewhere in between, you’ll find an assortment of spots to stay, like the beloved Georgian Hotel near the pier.

But we know it’s hard not to want to dig your feet into the sand immediately upon arrival. So why wait? Science proves you’ll feel better if you head to the beach first. When waves crash on the shoreline, negative ions are released into the air through the water molecules, which research shows can alleviate depression. Scope the iconic solar-powered Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier from the golden sand along the Pacific Ocean. Energy to burn? Grab a bike at the Santa Monica Bike Center and pedal down the 22-mile Marvin Braude Bike Trail, aka The Strand—one of the best places for people-watching in the city. Once you’ve gotten your fill, wander through the traffic-free Third Street Promenade or grab a snack at The Gallery Food Hall.

Evening: Reserve your spot at one of the culinary hot spots on the Third Street Promenade, just a few blocks north of the Pier area. For a splurge, Dialogue is an 18-seat restaurant hidden behind a nondescript door in the middle of a food court; it’s helmed by a James Beard Award-winning chef and boasts a multi-course tasting menu filled with ingredients from right in SoCal.

Three blocks over, Uovo has a variety of affordable pasta (seriously, every dish is under $20) flown in directly from Bologna. Try the handmade Tagliatelle ai Carciofi or the Volge, which uses a family recipe for the white wine clam sauce. And at Water Grill, you can enjoy shellfish—a great way to optimize your vitamin D levels in the winter, studies show—and a stunning view of the sunset. Wherever you eat, leave room for one of the outrageous scoops—like Elvis’ Favorite (peanut butter and banana) and Scout’s Honor (mint ice cream with chunks of chocolate and Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies)—at the very instagrammable Sloan’s Ice Cream back on Third.