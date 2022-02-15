Trying To Manage Your Weight In A Healthy Way? Give These 3 Little Habits A Try

People throw the word “habit” around a lot, but let’s define what it means: “Habits are behaviors we predictably and consistently do under similar circumstances, and much of our day-to-day is driven by them,” says Grupski. You don’t think about doing them, they’re just second nature. “Habits develop when a specific cue leads to a specific behavior and is quickly followed by a positive impact and we repeat this loop to the point where it’s automatic.”

One of the easiest ways to start a new habit—and ingrain it in your brain—is to pick a very simple behavior you want to do more often and pair it with something that you’re already doing, says Grupski. “For example, if you already turn on the coffee maker every morning, pair that act with pouring yourself a glass of water to start the day with some hydration.” It’s the #noexcuses hack: By piggy-backing something you want to do onto something you know you’ll do, you’re almost guaranteed to make it happen.

