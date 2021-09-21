How to Have Your Best Self-Care Vacation in Santa Monica

It’s time. After the last couple years we’ve all had, you’re craving a thoroughly transportive, rejuvenating getaway. But also, not too far away. You want to feel the ocean breeze in your hair and sand between your toes, to feast on fresh, nourishing food, to rest your hardworking body and also challenge it in fun, new ways. Where to do all of that? Santa Monica. With its oceanfront location, 300 days of sunshine, and inherently active way of life, it’s a no-brainer for health-conscious travelers. In this seaside escape, there’s an experience to restore every kind of wellness seeker right now. From beach workouts and al fresco dining to luxury spa treatments that provide emotional and spiritual healing, this city-by-the-sea is tailor-made to help you relax. Plus, with all those outdoors activities and reasons to enjoy the fresh air, it’s the safest way to vacation — and thanks to the Santa Monica Shines COVID-19 program, you can rely on extra assurance at many hotels, restaurants, shops and more. (Be sure to check local guidelines for the latest travel and health safety information.)

Read on for five ways to practice the best kinds of self-care while soaking up the SoCal sun.