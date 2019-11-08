7 Ways to Be More Present in 2020 — Even If You Have No Clue How to Meditate

The new year is prime time for making promises to yourself—to hit the gym more, to eat healthier, to stop checking your email in bed. But for all the hyper-specific resolutions we all make, there’s one uber goal that could actually provide a head start to achieve all those smaller ones: to be more mindful.

When you’re solidly in the present moment, you can give 100 percent of your energy to whatever mission deserves your attention. But much as we know we should do it, the idea of “practicing mindfulness” can seem a little vague and intimidating (Is there chanting involved? Do you need candles and singing bowls?). Truth is, you actually don’t need anything, just a bit of honest effort. The following seven simple habits may help you hone in on the present, too, so you can feel healthier and happier all year long.