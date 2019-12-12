Top Reasons to Skip the Beach and Embrace a Mountain Wellness Retreat This Winter

You don’t need to fly to the Caribbean to find warm waters this winter—the unique geological profile in the Rocky Mountains has produced mineral hot springs throughout Colorado. These waters contain minerals like calcium, sodium bicarbonate, silica, and sulfur, which can at the very least soothe sore muscles but may also help increase circulation and oxygen flow in your body and ease skin issues like psoriasis. And hot springs are trendier than ever—searches for hot springs have jumped by 32%, according to Pinterest's 2019 trend report.

Head to the Spa of the Rockies in Glenwood Springs to soak in the world’s largest hot springs pool. To max out your time, opt for the 90-minute Ultimate Zen package (which includes six separate treatments). Or visit Strawberry Park Hot Springs in Steamboat Springs, which boasts private massage huts and watsu therapy (a kind of aquatic bodywork) in the hot pools fed by natural springs nearby. For a more exclusive experience, stay in one of the private log cabins at Avalanche Ranch Cabins & Hot Springs in Redstone for 24-hour access to three secluded hot springs pools on the 36-acre property.