PAID CONTENT FOR Naked Juice

5 Food & Beverage Trends You Need To Know About This Spring

From good old avocado to brand-new flower essences, we tapped some of our favorite wellness influencers for the food trends they are most excited for...

mindbodygreen
April 14 2017

7 Things You Need To Know Today (March 22)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including a wildflower super bloom, Iceland's secret to happiness, and why you should exercise when...

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 22 2017
How To Make Any Bouquet More Meaningful With The Secret Language Of Flowers

This Valentine's Day, whether you're picking up florals for someone special or getting yourself a quick dose of sunshine, consider this your excuse to...

Emma Loewe
February 11 2017
Why You Need More Plants In Your Life (According To Science)

Health simply means coming back to who you are, and part of that is coming back to nature.

Michelle Polk
October 28 2016
The Detoxifying Spring Herb Already Growing In Your Backyard

As an integrative doctor and Ayurvedic expert, I recommend boosting your body's natural detoxification cycle during the spring. Here's one of my...

Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
March 27 2016
8 Air-Filtering Plants That Will Boost Your Productivity

Have you ever heard of "sick building syndrome"?

Erin Marino
March 20 2016
Insta Inspiration: 11 Gorgeously Green Feeds To Follow

These plant-centric 'grams are sure to give you a serious floral fix.

Emma Loewe
March 4 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR 21 drops

Why Spring Breeds Allergies, And 7 Ways To Cope Naturally

There are natural remedies that not only ease allergy symptoms, but leave you feeling pampered, too.

mindbodygreen
April 14 2015

DIY: Make Your Own Tea With Summer Herbs

This fun tutorial will show you how to create your very own herbal tea blends right at home.

Amy Jirsa
August 12 2014