How To Tap Into Your Divine Feminine Power Through Your Chakras
Manifest more compassion, empathy, and warmth.
How To Teach Your Kids Empathy, According To A Neuroscientist & Mother Of Four
It's not too late.
What You Need To Know About The Humanitarian Crisis Happening In Your Own Backyard
We're all responsible for one another.
The Best Dog For Every Zodiac Sign
We check our horoscopes to find out how well we'll get along with love interests—why not do the same with our furry friends?
Here's What It Really Takes To Make A Lasting Lifestyle Change, According To Science
Harness the psychology of motivation.
13 Amazing Ways To Spend Your Money This Black Friday
Today, we're all about hitting the snooze button, avoiding the lines, and giving our money some meaning.
The Old-School Secret To Raising Happy, Successful Kids
We've forgotten that this "soft skill" can make a big difference in a kid's trajectory.
Are You A Highly Empathic Parent? Here's What You Need To Know
Emma Seppälä, Ph.D., the Science Director of Stanford University’s Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education, explains how to tell if...
Teaching Kids To Share Is Tricky. Here's How I Did It
Is forcing our children to share with others really the right approach? Instead, I've used these three tips to naturally increase my son's willingness...
A Simple Mindfulness Exercise To Promote Kindness & Self-Compassion
As a doctor of preventive and lifestyle medicine, I know the importance of stress management. And a key element of managing stress and finding true...
10 Easy Ways To Cultivate Compassion
How to practice compassion every day.
Why Forgiveness Is The Key To Successful Relationships + 7 Ways To Practice It
Forgiveness usually only makes headlines when truly terrible things happen to people. A murderer goes on a rampage. A drunk driver kills a mother and...
5 Truths About Emotionally Unavailable People (From Someone Who Once Was One)
Here's how you can deal with emotionally unavailable people.
How To Have A Great Relationship — No Matter What You're Going Through
When all is going well, most of us find it easy to be generous, appreciative, and kind with our partners. But what happens once things are less than...
Here's What True Love Is (And What It Isn't)
Love is that which supports the highest good in you and in others. Love recognizes that whatever truly serves one serves all, and what does not serve...
3 Questions To Ask Before Ending Your Relationship
Studies show that only 38% of those married in America describe themselves as happily so. Apparently, we don’t call it quits all that easily.
Are You Too Empathetic In Your Relationship? 4 Ways To Tell
Meryl Streep once said, “The great gift of humans is that we have the power of empathy.” Empathy, or the ability to recognize someone else’s emotions...
5 (Free!) Ways To Gain Wisdom Every Day
After my marriage ended, I had to make big choices every day: anger versus compassion, forgiveness versus resentment, more television to distract the...
Why We Suck At Dealing With Our Feelings + How To Fix That
After a breakup, a job loss, or any form or trauma, it can be difficult to get back to our daily routine. There are moments of clarity, moments of...
Why We Should All Give Each Other More Compliments
Generating more positive energy through this very simple act can be a powerful way to make a difference in the world.