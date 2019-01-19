122 Items Tagged

Outdoors

13 Amazing Ways To Spend Your Money This Black Friday

Today, we're all about hitting the snooze button, avoiding the lines, and giving our money some meaning.

Emma Loewe
November 25 2016
Parenting

The Old-School Secret To Raising Happy, Successful Kids

We've forgotten that this "soft skill" can make a big difference in a kid's trajectory.

Richard Rende
August 4 2016
Parenting

Are You A Highly Empathic Parent? Here's What You Need To Know

Emma Seppälä, Ph.D., the Science Director of Stanford University’s Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education, explains how to tell if...

Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.
April 20 2016
Parenting

Teaching Kids To Share Is Tricky. Here's How I Did It

Is forcing our children to share with others really the right approach? Instead, I've used these three tips to naturally increase my son's willingness...

Jennifer Mielke
February 14 2016

A Simple Mindfulness Exercise To Promote Kindness & Self-Compassion

As a doctor of preventive and lifestyle medicine, I know the importance of stress management. And a key element of managing stress and finding true...

Jennifer Weinberg, M.D., MPH, MBE
February 11 2016
Personal Growth

10 Easy Ways To Cultivate Compassion

How to practice compassion every day.

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
January 26 2016

Why Forgiveness Is The Key To Successful Relationships + 7 Ways To Practice It

Forgiveness usually only makes headlines when truly terrible things happen to people. A murderer goes on a rampage. A drunk driver kills a mother and...

Fred Luskin, Ph.D.
December 15 2015
Personal Growth

How To Have A Great Relationship — No Matter What You're Going Through

When all is going well, most of us find it easy to be generous, appreciative, and kind with our partners. But what happens once things are less than...

Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
November 7 2015
Love

Here's What True Love Is (And What It Isn't)

Love is that which supports the highest good in you and in others. Love recognizes that whatever truly serves one serves all, and what does not serve...

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
November 4 2015

3 Questions To Ask Before Ending Your Relationship

Studies show that only 38% of those married in America describe themselves as happily so. Apparently, we don’t call it quits all that easily.

Katherine Woodward Thomas, M.A., MFT
September 14 2015

Are You Too Empathetic In Your Relationship? 4 Ways To Tell

Meryl Streep once said, “The great gift of humans is that we have the power of empathy.” Empathy, or the ability to recognize someone else’s emotions...

Patricia Thompson, PhD
July 21 2015

5 (Free!) Ways To Gain Wisdom Every Day

After my marriage ended, I had to make big choices every day: anger versus compassion, forgiveness versus resentment, more television to distract the...

Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
July 6 2015

Why We Suck At Dealing With Our Feelings + How To Fix That

After a breakup, a job loss, or any form or trauma, it can be difficult to get back to our daily routine. There are moments of clarity, moments of...

Amita Patel, LMSW
June 21 2015
Friendships

Why We Should All Give Each Other More Compliments

Generating more positive energy through this very simple act can be a powerful way to make a difference in the world.

Kaia Roman
May 27 2015