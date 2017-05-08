30 Items Tagged

almond milk

PAID CONTENT FOR Califia Farms

5 Surprising Things Almonds Can Be Used For

Almonds are a great snack pre- or post-workout and are the ultimate beauty food due to their vitamin E content. But do you know what other unique...

#recipes #hair #beauty #coffee #wellness
mindbodygreen
May 8 2017
Functional Food
Functional Food

Why I'm Avoiding Carrageenan: A Cardiologist Explains

I was asked by one woman, who suffers from arthritis, obesity and heart disease, if she should be worried about the carrageenan, which sparked my...

#almond milk #health #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
August 8 2015

Lavender Almond Milk

Whether you’re a pro at making almond milk at home or want to try it for the first time, adding lavender will add an extra boost of bliss and calm to...

#healthy recipes #almond milk #whole foods
Sophie Jaffe
April 8 2015
Recipes

Continue Your Detox With This Vitamin-Packed Spiced Almond Milk

This beautiful spiced almond milk will be a great addition to anyone's new year's detox plan!

#almond milk #detox #healthy foods #food
Elise Swartwood
January 11 2015

Balancing + Detoxifying Hot Spiced Turmeric Milk

Anxiety is associated with aggravated Vata, which can become elevated due to caffeine, stress, disrupted routines, cold weather and dry cold food and...

#healthy recipes #almond milk #turmeric #food
Jennifer Weinberg, M.D., MPH, MBE
December 23 2014

A Vegan Alternative To Sweet Potato Mash

Our friend, and one of the coolest yogis on the planet, Tara Stiles, lends us a recipe from her long-awaited cookbook, Make Your Own Rules Diet.

#holidays #healthy recipes #almond milk #vegan #healthy foods
Tara Stiles
November 12 2014

Vegan Snickerdoodles That Taste Like The Real Deal

Our friend, and one of the coolest yogis on the planet, Tara Stiles, lends us a recipe from her long-awaited cookbook, Make Your Own Rules Diet.

#dessert #healthy recipes #almond milk #vegan #healthy foods
Tara Stiles
November 5 2014

11 Healthy Grocery Items That Are Worth The Splurge

When I teach cooking classes in people’s homes, one of the most popular questions I get asked, aside from how to not cry while chopping onions, is...

#tea #fish #wellness #meat #almond milk
Phoebe Lapine
October 11 2014

Better Than Coffee! Maca Hot Chocolate

I am totally in love with this vegan hot chocolate. I wanted to find a substitute for coffee, which I was enjoying a bit too much lately, and this has...

#coffee #almond milk #vegan #vegan recipes
Pauline Hanuise
August 25 2014

Perfect Superfood Breakfast: Vegan Blueberry Bowl

Meet this blueberry superfood bowl! Blueberries are rich in antioxidants and this bowl is easy to whip up with ingredients that you probably already...

#goji berries #healthy recipes #almond milk #chia seed #vegan
Jessica Lauren DeBry
June 29 2014

Are You Eating These Sources Of Hidden Sugar?

You may not drink soda or other sugar sweetened beverages, and maybe you stick with dark chocolate for your desserts. But there are many non-dessert...

#yogurt #inflammation #addiction #almond milk #sugar
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
May 15 2014

The Best Mint-Chocolate Chip Smoothie You'll Ever Have

Every time I make this smoothie I am amazed by how good it is. Great for an afternoon refreshment or a late night dessert, this healthy smoothie is...

#smoothie #avocado #gluten-free recipe #dessert #healthy recipes
Anna Gannon
May 14 2014

DIY: How To Make Your Own Nut Milk

From almond to cashew to hemp, here's a guide to making your own nut milk.

#healthy recipes #wellness #almond milk #healthy foods #food
Tara Miko
May 3 2014
Recipes

You'll Go Bananas For This Protein-Packed Green Smoothie

There’s a certain pride that comes with starting the morning with a green smoothie. I love knowing that, no matter what french fries or frozen yogurt...

#healthy recipes #smoothies #almond milk #almond butter #healthy foods
​Vicki Santillano
February 19 2014

DIY: Warm Ginger Almond Milk

One way to warm your body on a cold winter’s day is with a warm beverage—and this Warm Ginger Almond Milk is sure to do the trick.

#healthy recipes #almond milk #healthy foods #food
Andrea Hood
February 3 2014

7 Fun & Surprising Food Facts You May Not Know

With so much attention paid to food (especially among MindBodyGreen readers!), it seems almost inconceivable that

#almond milk #coconut water #olive oil #vegan #healthy foods
Nathalie Fraise
December 30 2013
Food Trends