30 Items Tagged
almond milk
5 Surprising Things Almonds Can Be Used For
Almonds are a great snack pre- or post-workout and are the ultimate beauty food due to their vitamin E content. But do you know what other unique...
9 'Healthy' Foods That Registered Dietitians Won't Touch
Say it ain't so!
How To Make Your Own Nut Milk In Under 5 Minutes (No Soaking Necessary)
Three easy recipes with ingredients you already have in your pantry.
Why I'm Avoiding Carrageenan: A Cardiologist Explains
I was asked by one woman, who suffers from arthritis, obesity and heart disease, if she should be worried about the carrageenan, which sparked my...
Lavender Almond Milk
Whether you’re a pro at making almond milk at home or want to try it for the first time, adding lavender will add an extra boost of bliss and calm to...
Continue Your Detox With This Vitamin-Packed Spiced Almond Milk
This beautiful spiced almond milk will be a great addition to anyone's new year's detox plan!
Balancing + Detoxifying Hot Spiced Turmeric Milk
Anxiety is associated with aggravated Vata, which can become elevated due to caffeine, stress, disrupted routines, cold weather and dry cold food and...
A Vegan Alternative To Sweet Potato Mash
Our friend, and one of the coolest yogis on the planet, Tara Stiles, lends us a recipe from her long-awaited cookbook, Make Your Own Rules Diet.
Vegan Snickerdoodles That Taste Like The Real Deal
Our friend, and one of the coolest yogis on the planet, Tara Stiles, lends us a recipe from her long-awaited cookbook, Make Your Own Rules Diet.
11 Healthy Grocery Items That Are Worth The Splurge
When I teach cooking classes in people’s homes, one of the most popular questions I get asked, aside from how to not cry while chopping onions, is...
Better Than Coffee! Maca Hot Chocolate
I am totally in love with this vegan hot chocolate. I wanted to find a substitute for coffee, which I was enjoying a bit too much lately, and this has...
Perfect Superfood Breakfast: Vegan Blueberry Bowl
Meet this blueberry superfood bowl! Blueberries are rich in antioxidants and this bowl is easy to whip up with ingredients that you probably already...
Are You Eating These Sources Of Hidden Sugar?
You may not drink soda or other sugar sweetened beverages, and maybe you stick with dark chocolate for your desserts. But there are many non-dessert...
The Best Mint-Chocolate Chip Smoothie You'll Ever Have
Every time I make this smoothie I am amazed by how good it is. Great for an afternoon refreshment or a late night dessert, this healthy smoothie is...
DIY: How To Make Your Own Nut Milk
From almond to cashew to hemp, here's a guide to making your own nut milk.
Raspberry "Cheesecake" Smoothie (Raw & Vegan!)
A lighter take on raw vegan cheesecake.
You'll Go Bananas For This Protein-Packed Green Smoothie
There’s a certain pride that comes with starting the morning with a green smoothie. I love knowing that, no matter what french fries or frozen yogurt...
DIY: Warm Ginger Almond Milk
One way to warm your body on a cold winter’s day is with a warm beverage—and this Warm Ginger Almond Milk is sure to do the trick.
7 Fun & Surprising Food Facts You May Not Know
With so much attention paid to food (especially among MindBodyGreen readers!), it seems almost inconceivable that
Could You Have An Almond Intolerance? How This Nut Affects Your Gut
If you take a deeper look at your diet, how often are you eating almonds?