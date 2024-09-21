Advertisement
Why Women Don't Need As Much Zone 2 Training As Men, From An Exercise Physiologist
If you even remotely follow the fitness world, you've heard the buzz around zone 2 training—the current golden child of many training programs. And while there's no doubt that easy days have an important place in health, fitness, and training, for women specifically, the benefits of zone 2 are being oversold.
The idea behind zone 2 training
When we talk about "zone training," we mean breaking down our training intensities into heart rate or power ranges in order to achieve specific physiological and metabolic adaptations.
Within this structure, zone 2 is relatively easy and long (60 to 70% of maximum effort for 45+ minutes), and you should feel like you can do it for hours. The current recommendation is that everyone should spend the bulk of their exercise sessions—three to four training sessions a week—in zone 2.
The thought is that zone 2 is a low enough intensity to stimulate mitochondrial and other adaptations within the muscle cell that improve the skeletal muscles' ability to use fat as a fuel, spare carbohydrates, improve metabolic flexibility (the ability to switch between fat and carbohydrate oxidation rapidly), and better clear lactate during higher intensity exercise.
Before we dig into why zone 2 isn't as beneficial for active females, let's dig into how it affects our muscle fibers. We all have two primary types of muscle fibers: Type 1 fibers, called "slow twitch" fibers, and Type 2 fibers, called "fast twitch" fibers, which are broken down into subtypes Type IIa and Type IIb. Type 1 fibers have the greatest mitochondrial density (mitochondria are the "powerhouses" of the cells) and are highly oxidative, meaning they are very efficient at using fat as a fuel.
As intensity heats up and muscle contractile speed increases, we need more energy that Type 1 fibers can generate using fat, so Type IIa and then Type IIb fibers are recruited. Type 2 fibers have lower mitochondrial density and a higher capacity to use glucose for energy.
Because Type 1 fibers are so efficient at using fat as a fuel, the idea around zone 2 training is that by spending more time tapping into Type 1 fibers, we can increase their mitochondrial density and respiratory rates (the metabolic reactions that require oxygen to convert fatty acids into the usable ATP1) and increase the transport proteins (MCT-1) needed to clear lactate quickly and efficiently. During exercise, lactate is produced by the Type 2 fibers but primarily cleared by Type 1.
Female muscle makeup & zone 2 training
Go long and easy to boost your metabolic health, endurance capacity, and overall performance... Sounds great, doesn't it?
But hold on a minute. If the main goal of zone 2 training is to increase the number and functionality of mitochondria within the skeletal muscle and increase fatty acid utilization, we need to question the validity of this concept for women.
Author note:
Research shows that females have more oxidative (Type 1) fibers, greater fatigue-resistant muscles, greater autophagy activity, and a higher reliance on lipid (fat) metabolism2 compared to males.
When we look at equivalently trained women and men, we see differences in mitochondrial oxidative functional capacity, specific to skeletal muscle3. Women have approximately one-third greater mitochondrial intrinsic respiratory rates (the amount of mitochondrial respiration occurring for a given amount of mitochondrial protein) and greater mitochondrial oxygen affinity (p50mito) than men.
What about increasing fatty acid utilization, then? Should females spend time in zone 2 to increase their ability to use fat? Again, no.
Research shows, as compared to similarly trained men, women have a greater amount of intramyocellular lipid droplets (fat particles stored in skeletal muscle cells); a greater amount of the plasma membrane fatty acid transporter protein CD364, which increases fatty acid uptake into the cell; and also a greater sensitivity to malonyl-CoA (M-CoA), a metabolite that can inhibit fatty acids getting into the mitochondria.
Women also tend to be more metabolically flexible as compared to men. Not only do women oxidize more fat and less carbohydrate during prolonged exercise, but they also have a greater ability to switch between fatty acid and glucose use5.
Because females have better mitochondria respiration and mitochondria density than men, men need to do more long, slow aerobic work to be more like women (go figure!).
Finally, women might need to be less concerned about improving their lactate clearance than men. Since men have a greater ratio of Type 2 to Type 1 fiber (remember, Type 2 is glycolytic, which produces lactate), they rely more on carbohydrate metabolism than fat metabolism during exercise, and they have higher circulating plasma lactate levels per unit of workload compared to women of similar fitness. We see that men exhibit greater MonoCarboxylate Transporter (MCTs): MCT4 and MCT1, which are specific to skeletal and cardiac muscle.
MCTs are proton-shuttling proteins that are found in many tissues of the body. During heavy exercise, the high energy demand of your contracting skeletal muscles triggers an increase in glycolysis6: the breakdown of a glucose molecule into pyruvate.
In anaerobic conditions, pyruvate becomes lactate. Because we now know lactate is not a "waste" metabolite7 but can be pulled into the mitochondria of skeletal and heart muscles and used as fuel, exercise researchers are interested in how lactate shuttles across the cell membranes.
This is where MCT1 and MCT4 transport proteins come into play. We see that MCT4 pulls lactate out of the cells, whereas MCT1 pulls it into the cells (as pyruvate), where it can then be oxidized in the mitochondria to produce energy for muscular work.
Research shows exercise alters MCT expression, which is the goal of zone 2 training: to increase the number of MCT1 transport proteins and improve lactate clearance and mitochondria oxidation, which, in theory, will improve performance.
Here's the kicker: MCT1 expression increases in males regardless of exercise intensity. However, it appears that sprint interval training for 30 seconds or less increases MCT4 expression only after a series of training sessions have occurred, meaning that the increase in MCT4 expression happens later in a training block.
For women, low-intensity zone 2 training has minimal increases in either MCT1 or MCT4 expression, but sprint interval training does increase MCT1 expression, regardless of the recovery between intervals.
What this means for your training plan
Still with me after all that heavy science? Great, let's look at what this means for the best kinds of training for females.
From a health and longevity standpoint, the goal is not only to increase MCT1 and mitochondria respiration but also to increase glycolytic capacity for brain resilience8. Research shows that a minimum of three days a week of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and SIT (sprint interval training) intervals dramatically increase MCT1 expression over six weeks and increase the formation of brain-derived lactate, improving glycolytic capacity in the brain.
From a performance perspective, HIIT and SIT are critical, not only to improve lactate production and clearance but also to stimulate an increase in the fast-twitch, Type 2 fiber cross-sectional area (size and function), of which females have significantly less as compared to the slow-twitch Type 1 fibers. Hello, power and speed!
What about endurance athletes?
I hear all of the endurance athletes out there saying, "What about the long, slow training I need to do for my long-distance race?"
I am not suggesting that doing this kind of training is pointless—not at all! You need it to develop the strength and capacity to go long. But spending a significant amount of time in low-intensity/zone 2 training does not enhance your mitochondrial respiration or oxidative capacity the same way it does for men.
I love this quote from an article from the Journal of Physiology: "Physical activity is essential for males to maintain mitochondrial integrity in conjunction with more coupled respiration like females, even though their bioenergetic capacities may remain lower than females…." Translation: Because females have better mitochondria respiration and mitochondria density than men, men need to do more long, slow aerobic work to be more like women (go figure!).
By peppering your long, slow work with specific high-intensity work, you will improve your mitochondria capacity and anaerobic capacity.
One final and very important point is that when you do train in zone 2, really make it zone 2! This is one of the biggest problems I see women making while training. They spend too much time going hard or "kind of hard" and not enough time going truly easy. Doing hours of moderate-intensity exercise instead of true zone 2 training will be counterproductive—it will just wear you out without any significant training gains.
Summary
The takeaway
I hope this helps clear up some of the confusion around zone 2 messaging. Remember: Just because a training style is making the rounds does not mean it's been adequately investigated on both male and female physiology. We always have to pause and ask ourselves, "Is this trend appropriate for me?"
8 Sources
- https://link.springer.com/referenceworkentry/10.1007/978-3-540-29807-6_136
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1471489212000318?via%3Dihub
- https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphys.2018.01133/full
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022227520330698
- https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fendo.2014.00195/full
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK482303/
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s42255-020-0243-4
- https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnins.2021.662242/full#B191
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.