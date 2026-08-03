You've Been Throwing Away The Most Nutritious Part Of Your Orange, And New Research Confirms It
Most people peel an orange, eat the segments, and toss the white, spongy layer underneath.
That bitter pith clinging to the fruit turns out to be where a lot of the nutritional action is. It's the primary home of hesperidin, a flavanone (a specific type of flavonoid) found almost exclusively in the peels and membranes of citrus fruits.
A new narrative review pulling together 197 papers published between 2011 and 2026 makes a compelling case for why hesperidin deserves more attention, with real human evidence for heart and metabolic health, and a growing body of preclinical research pointing toward brain and gut benefits.
About the study
The review screened more than 5,000 references and narrowed them down to 197 papers that met its inclusion criteria.
The evidence spans human clinical trials, animal studies, and cell-based research, and the authors are transparent about where each type of finding sits on the confidence spectrum.
Hesperidin belongs to the flavanone subclass of flavonoids, a large family of plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
It's found in oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruits, and tangerines, with the highest concentrations in the peel and white pith rather than the juice.
What the research found: heart health & blood sugar
The strongest human evidence for hesperidin is for heart and metabolic health. In one clinical trial, people with metabolic syndrome who took 500 milligrams twice a day saw improvements in blood pressure, fasting blood sugar, triglycerides, cholesterol, and markers of inflammation.
A second trial found that taking 1000 mg daily reduced inflammation and improved liver health in people with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.
A larger review of multiple studies also found that taking 500 mg daily for more than six weeks improved blood vessel function in people with high blood pressure or diabetes.
Researchers think this is because hesperidin helps blood vessels relax and widen, making it easier for blood to flow.
That said, most human studies have been relatively small and short, so while the findings are encouraging, more research is needed to confirm the long-term benefits.
Brain, gut, & beyond: what the preclinical data shows
The brain and gut findings are the most exciting in this review, but it's important to keep them in perspective. They come from animal and cell studies, not human trials.
In mice bred to develop Alzheimer's-like disease, hesperidin reduced the buildup of amyloid plaques (clumps of protein that are a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease) in key brain regions and improved social behaviors.
Cell studies backed this up, showing reduced protein formation, lower oxidative stress, and calmed brain inflammation. None of which has been confirmed in people yet.
On the gut side, hesperidin acts somewhat like a prebiotic, feeding beneficial bacteria like Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus, supporting short-chain fatty acid production, and keeping harmful bacteria in check.
Early preclinical data also hints at anti-cancer effects in lung, colorectal, and prostate cancer cell lines, though these are far from clinical application.
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How to get more hesperidin from food
The most practical takeaway is also the simplest: eat more whole citrus fruit, including the parts most people discard. Hesperidin lives in the peel and white membranes, not the juice, so a few small habits can make a real difference:
- Leave the pith on your orange segments: that white layer isn't just filler
- Use lemon or orange zest in cooking: the peel is where hesperidin is most concentrated
- Choose whole fruit over juice: processed juice loses most of the hesperidin content
For those considering a supplement, the human clinical trials showing benefits for blood pressure and metabolic health used doses in the range of 500 to 1,000 mg per day for six weeks or more.
The review notes hesperidin is generally recognized as safe at doses of 250 to 1,000 mg per day, with minimal side effects (though mild GI discomfort has occasionally been reported at higher doses).
Because it has low water solubility, taking it with a fat-containing meal may improve absorption.
The takeaway
Hesperidin has real, if early, human evidence for supporting blood pressure and metabolic health, with a larger body of preclinical research pointing toward brain, gut, and anti-inflammatory effects that haven't yet been confirmed in people.
Stop discarding the white pith and membranes of your citrus fruits. That bitter layer you've been peeling away is where most of the benefit lives.