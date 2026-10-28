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These Everyday Eating Habits May Affect Your Risk Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune condition that causes painful, swollen, and stiff joints. Genetics, smoking, and other environmental factors have all been linked to the condition's development.
Diet isn't usually on that list, but a new mini review1 suggests there may be an unexpected link between the food we eat and the processes involved in RA.
The dietary pattern linked to lower RA risk
RA can begin developing years before joint pain or stiffness appears. During this time, a person's genes and environmental influences, such as smoking and potentially diet, may affect whether the condition eventually develops.
To investigate, researchers from King's College London and the University of Nicosia reviewed existing research on diet and RA risk. They found that people who followed a Mediterranean-style diet more closely tended to have a lower risk of developing RA.
The Mediterranean diet prioritizes vegetables, fruit, legumes, whole grains, nuts, olive oil, and fish, and limits processed foods. One study in the review that followed over 117,000 participants found that greater adherence to a Mediterranean-style diet was tied to lower RA risk2. The association appeared stronger for RA in people who test positive for rheumatoid factor, an antibody found in some people with the condition.
How food may influence autoimmune risk
The researchers point to two possible explanation: body fat and gut bacteria can both affect inflammation, which plays a role in RA.
Fiber-rich foods found in a Mediterranean diet feed beneficial gut bacteria, which produce compounds such as butyrate that help control inflammation and protect the gut lining.
Diets low in fiber may leave these bacteria with less to feed on, potentially disrupting these protective processes.
The Mediterranean diet has also been shown to support weight management. Excess body fat can release inflammatory chemicals, so a healthy weight by adhering adherence to a Mediterranean diet may help keep those inflammatory signals in check.
What this means for your everyday meals
A Mediterranean-style eating pattern is a practical starting point for supporting overall health. Here are a few simple ways to follow this easting pattern.
- Eat more fiber-rich plants: Vegetables, fruit, beans, lentils, and whole grains nourish beneficial gut bacteria.
- Choose healthy fats: Olive oil, nuts, seeds, and omega-3-rich fish support overall health.
- Be mindful of ultra-processed foods: Limit how often foods high in added sugar and refined carbohydrates replace more nutrient-rich options.
- Look beyond diet: Avoid smoking and prioritize other healthy habits, since RA risk involves multiple factors.
RELATED READ: Follow This Guide To Get 30+ Grams Of Fiber Daily
The takeaway
This doesn't prove a Mediterranean-style diet prevents RA. Many of the studies identified associations rather than cause and effect. Diet is just one part of the picture, alongside genetics, smoking, hormones, and other environmental influences.
Your joints may be just one more reason to give your diet a second look. Consider a Mediterranean-style eating pattern to support a healthier gut, a more balanced inflammatory response, and potentially a lower RA risk.