Long story short: It's important to clean everything—and that means everything—in your office, at the very least once a week.

And as you might have imagined, cleaning electronics looks a little different from cleaning regular hard surfaces. Luckily, cleaning your mouse or trackpad is pretty straightforward. Before you do anything, you'll want to unplug your mouse or computer.

If you're just looking to give it a quick wipe, use a slightly damp cloth (be sure not to spray any water directly onto the surface itself, as it can damage it). If you're looking for some disinfecting action, green cleaning expert Becky Rapinchuk recommends pouring a little rubbing alcohol on a soft cloth and wiping the computer mouse or trackpad, then allowing it to dry.

You can use that same method with your natural cleaner of choice, and for the hard-to-reach places of the mouse, you can try dipping a cotton swab in the cleaner or rubbing alcohol to get in those crevices. Simple as that!

Just remember to make a habit of doing this on a weekly basis—perhaps on Fridays, when your workweek is finished.