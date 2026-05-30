Your Cycle Has Been Telling You Something For Years — Researchers Explain
For decades, the menstrual cycle has been treated primarily as a reproductive signal; just something to track when trying to conceive, or to avoid pregnancy.
But new research1 suggests it may be something far more useful, a personalized window into your overall health and how your body is aging.
The study introduces a tool called WAVES (Women's Health Assessment through Variability in Endocrine-Related Signals) and applies it to one of the largest basal body temperature datasets ever analyzed for this purpose.
Where the data came from
Researchers developed WAVES as an open-source algorithm designed to pull detailed health metrics from physiological signals that follow menstrual patterns, starting with basal body temperature (BBT): the temperature you measure first thing in the morning before getting out of bed.
The tool captures 32 distinct metrics across four dimensions: temperature level, timing, within-cycle variations, and wave shape.
To test it, the team analyzed 5,674 menstrual cycles from 753 participants between the ages of 18 and 42.
The data came from a historical dataset collected across seven European centers in the 1990s, with participants recording daily temperature measurements and cervical mucus observations over several months to years.
No single participant was followed across her entire reproductive lifespan, but combining data from many individuals created a picture spanning most of the reproductive years.
The researchers were motivated by a gap in women's health research. Of the roughly 450 menstrual cycles a woman in the United States will have across her reproductive life, about 99% are nonconceptive.
Yet nearly all menstrual health research, clinical training, and consumer apps have focused almost exclusively on the reproductive 1%.
What actually shifts as you get older
When researchers compared two age groups (18 to 35 years versus 35 to 42 years), 27 of the 32 metrics differed significantly between them.
Here's what changed with age:
- Temperature levels: The older group had higher average temperatures across the entire cycle, including higher readings during both the follicular phase (the first half of the cycle, before ovulation) and the luteal phase (the second half, after ovulation)
- Cycle length: Older participants had shorter overall cycles, driven by a shortening of the follicular phase, not the luteal phase
- Amplitude: The temperature swing between the two phases was smaller in the older group, meaning the rise and fall across the cycle was less pronounced
- Regularity: Multiple metrics became more variable with age, including cycle length, luteal phase duration, and several measures of temperature variation
Within individuals, the researchers also tracked how these metrics shifted over time as participants aged. Of the 32 metrics, 16 changed significantly within individuals.
The follicular phase shortened by about 0.118 days per year, the lowest temperatures of the cycle crept up by about 0.004°C per year, and the amplitude of the cycle rhythm decreased by about 0.002°C per year. Cycle length also became less predictable with aging, linked to greater variability in the luteal phase.
These findings align with what researchers already know about reproductive aging. The pool of follicles (the structures in the ovaries that contain eggs) declines steadily over time, and by age 40, only about 3% of the original supply remains.
The menstrual cycle reflects this biological progression in measurable ways.
Why your numbers aren't the same as everyone else's
One of the most compelling findings from the study is what researchers call an individual "footprint," the idea that many cycle characteristics aren't just population-level averages, but deeply personal traits unique to you.
To measure this, researchers used a statistical tool called intraclass correlation coefficients (ICCs). A high ICC simply means that a given metric is more consistent within one person over time than it varies between different people, signaling a stable personal signature.
For temperature level metrics, the ICCs were notably high. Mean follicular temperature, mean luteal temperature, and the minimum and maximum temperature values all showed ICCs above 0.7, indicating strong individual consistency.
Cycle duration and phase lengths also showed moderate to high ICCs (above 0.5). Each person has their own temperature baseline around which menstrual fluctuations are organized, and that baseline is highly stable across cycles.
This has real implications for how we interpret cycle data. The study notes that only 12.4% of people actually have a 28-day cycle, and ovulation day varies widely even among those who do.
Research has also shown that individual variability in cycle length is linked to future cardiovascular health outcomes, even after accounting for other factors. Your cycle's regularity (or irregularity) may carry information about your broader health, not just your reproductive system.
Reading your own patterns over time
The researchers are clear: a personalized approach isn't just preferable; it may be essential for meaningful menstrual health monitoring.
Rather than comparing your cycle to a population average, the more useful question is: what is your baseline, and is it changing? A cycle that has always been 32 days is not inherently less healthy than a 28-day cycle.
But a cycle that was consistently 32 days and is now consistently 26 days may be worth paying attention to, especially if other patterns are shifting alongside it.
A few ways to put this into practice:
- Track over time, not just month to month: Single-cycle irregularities are common and often don't mean much; patterns across multiple cycles are where the real signal lives
- Note temperature trends, not just dates: BBT tracking apps and wearable that monitor temperature can capture the kind of data WAVES analyzes, giving you a richer picture than period dates alone
- Focus on your own shifts: If your cycle length, temperature patterns, or regularity change noticeably over several months, that's worth discussing with a healthcare provider
The WAVES algorithm is open-source and available for researchers, which means it could eventually be integrated into consumer tools.
The study authors specifically highlight conditions like PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), endometriosis, and ovarian cancer as areas where menstrual cycle metrics could one day serve as accessible, noninvasive health markers.
With the growing availability of wearables tracking physiological data, the infrastructure to make this kind of personalized monitoring mainstream is already being built.
If you're curious about the broader picture of what your bloodwork and health markers can reveal as you age, this guide from an MD is a useful companion read.
The takeaway
Your menstrual cycle carries far more health information than most of us have been taught to look for. This study shows that cycle patterns shift with age in measurable, meaningful ways, and that many of those patterns are uniquely yours.
Tracking your own baseline over time, rather than chasing a textbook ideal, is the most actionable step you can take right now.