Your Heart May Not Love This Common Way Of Spending Your Evening
You sit down for "just one episode," but the evening has a way of stretching from a quick break into hours on the couch. Add some scrolling and a few emails, and much of your free time may pass without you moving very much at all.
That routine can feel harmless, especially after a busy day, but new research suggests your usual evening habits may be worth a second look.
A recent study of nearly 476,000 adults1 examined how leisure-time sitting was associated with heart attack risk and what happened when sitting was replaced with sleep or movement.
About the study
Researchers analyzed UK Biobank data from 475,874 adults ages 40 to 69 who had no history of heart attack at the study's start.
Participants reported how much leisure time they spent watching TV, using a computer, and driving.
Researchers combined these activities to estimate daily leisure sitting, grouped participants by sitting time, and compared heart attack risk between groups.
They also used a statistical method to estimate how risk might change if participants replaced sitting with sleep or physical activity.
More than four hours of leisure sitting was linked to higher risk
Participants who spent more than four hours a day sitting during leisure time had a higher heart attack risk than those who sat less.
The association remained after researchers adjusted for other health and lifestyle factors.
Replacing sitting with another activity was associated with lower risk. Replacing one hour of leisure sitting with one hour of sleep was linked to about a 3% lower heart attack risk. Replacing it with moderate-to-vigorous physical activity was associated with a similar reduction.
Replacing sitting with lighter activities, including walking or household chores, was also associated with a modestly lower risk. The replacement did not need to last an hour.
Replacing 15 to 30 minutes of leisure sitting with sleep or physical activity was associated with lower risk, depending on the activity.
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What the findings mean
The study examined leisure-time sitting, not all sitting throughout the day. It does not suggest avoiding desk work or relaxing after work.
Instead, the evening may offer opportunities to reduce prolonged sitting, such as walking briefly, moving around the house, getting up more often, or going to bed earlier instead of extending screen time.
- Break up screen time: Get up between episodes, walk during phone calls, or move around the house.
- Trade sitting for sleep: Replace some late-night watching or scrolling with an earlier bedtime.
- Choose easy movement: Take a short walk or do a light household task. Every break does not need to be a workout.
The takeaway
More than four hours of daily leisure sitting was associated with higher heart attack risk.
Replacing some sitting with sleep, moderate-to-vigorous activity, or lighter movement was associated with lower risk. Why not try some light evening movement and see how you feel?