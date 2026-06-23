Here's Exactly How To Make Your Fitness Tracker A Heart Health Tool
You probably already own the device. It's on your wrist, in your pocket, or sitting on your nightstand charging.
And according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, that smartwatch or fitness tracker may be doing something far more meaningful than logging your morning run.
The study looked at 14 randomized controlled trials and found that people with cardiovascular disease who used wearables and smartphone apps added meaningfully more daily movement compared to people receiving standard care.
For someone managing heart disease, small and consistent movement is exactly the kind of change that adds up.
About the study
Researchers searched three major databases for randomized controlled trials published between 2000 and early 2025, looking specifically at studies where people with cardiovascular disease used wearables or smartphone apps to increase their physical activity.
Out of more than 2,700 articles screened, 14 trials met the criteria, covering 1,057 participants across a range of cardiovascular conditions including coronary heart disease, heart failure, and stroke.
Physical inactivity is one of the most well-established risk factors for cardiovascular disease, yet many people with heart conditions struggle to stay consistently active after a diagnosis. Traditional cardiac rehabilitation is effective, but many people who qualify never actually attend.
Cost, distance, and the challenge of fitting multiple in-person sessions into a weekly schedule are all common barriers. Lifestyle factors like poor sleep can also compound cardiovascular risk in the meantime. This study set out to ask whether the devices people already own could help fill that gap.
Wearables added over 1,000 steps a day — and more minutes of real movement
People in the intervention groups added an average of 1,097 extra steps per day compared to those receiving usual care. They also logged an average of 3.9 more minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity each day.
No significant differences were found in distance walked or peak oxygen consumption between the two groups.
While the clinical significance of roughly 1,000 additional steps specifically in cardiovascular populations isn't yet fully established, the researchers note that similar step increases in people with obstructive pulmonary disease have been linked to fewer hospital admissions, suggesting the direction of benefit is meaningful even if the precise threshold remains under study.
Why the technology works
It wasn't the tracking of steps or heart rate data that led to the success of wearables in this study.
The programs that got the best results shared a specific set of features: self-monitoring, real-time feedback, and goal-setting. The technology worked because it changed behavior, not just because it collected information.
A fitness tracker sitting on your wrist passively logging data is not the same as one you're actively engaging with (checking your progress, responding to reminders, adjusting your goals). Across the 14 trials, researchers identified 27 unique behavior change techniques. The most common were:
- Self-monitoring of behavior: Participants tracked their own activity in real time, which built awareness and accountability; present in all 14 studies.
- Feedback on behavior: The tools gave regular, responsive feedback, not just a number at the end of the day, but prompts and check-ins that kept people engaged; present in 13 of 14 studies.
- Goal-setting: Rather than vague encouragement to "move more," effective programs set specific, incremental targets; identified in 11 of 14 studies.
Only 2 of the 14 programs explicitly cited an established behavioral theory.
The tools worked in practice even when the underlying framework wasn't formally mapped out. And it's not just physical health where active engagement pays off; wearables are connecting physical and mental wellbeing, making the case for intentional use even stronger.
How to use your device like the people in the study did
The meta-analysis focused on people with cardiovascular disease, but the behavior change principles it identified apply to anyone trying to move more consistently:
- Consistency over intensity: Even around 1,000 extra steps a day was linked to meaningful improvements in activity levels; you don't need a dramatic fitness overhaul.
- Use your device's built-in features on purpose: Most smartwatches and fitness apps include reminders, progress rings, and weekly summaries; these are the feedback mechanisms the research points to as most effective.
- Make your goals specific: "Walk more" isn't a goal. "Add a 10-minute walk after dinner three times this week" is; specificity makes a goal something you can actually act on.
- Think of your wearable as a coach, not a data archive: The most effective tools in the study helped people build habits through prompts, goal reviews, and gradual progress, not passive tracking.
The bigger picture
The promise of wearable technology isn't that it replaces medical care; it's that it makes consistent movement more accessible. The study does note that device accuracy can vary, particularly for people with atypical gait patterns (such as stroke survivors).
Longevity-focused experts consistently point to steady, moderate daily movement as one of the highest-leverage habits you can build, and the tool to help you get there may already be on your wrist.
The takeaway
Wearables and smartphone apps aren't just step counters; new research suggests they can function as meaningful heart health tools, particularly for people who face barriers to traditional cardiac rehab.
The key isn't the data they collect; it's the behavior they encourage. Self-monitoring, feedback, and goal-setting are what drive results, and anyone can put those principles to work.