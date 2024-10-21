Don't Ignore This Sneaky Risk Factor For Heart Disease, Cardiologists Warn

Research shows, for example, that the bedtime associated with a lower risk of developing heart disease9 is between 10 and 11 p.m. There is no magic number of hours that we should aim to spend in bed each night (sleep is highly personalized), but most sleep specialists agree that anywhere in the seven- to nine-hour range will be healthy for most adults. These should be high-quality hours, spent in deeper sleep stages where most rest and repair take place.