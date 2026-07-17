Your Diet May Be Doing More For Your Back Than You Think
If you've ever ended a long week with a stiff neck or an aching lower back, you're in very good company.
Chronic neck and back pain is one of the most common reasons people lose healthy, active years, and it's increasingly showing up in people under 60. Most conversations about managing it focus on movement, posture, and physical therapy. All valid.
But new research1 suggests that what you eat may also play a small role, which, up until now, has been largely unexplored.
About the study
Researchers pulled data from 97,543 people in the UK Biobank (one of the largest health databases in the world, tracking hundreds of thousands of adults over time) and looked at whether their eating habits had any connection to chronic neck or back pain.
To measure diet quality, they used something called the Planetary Health Diet (PHD), a scoring system that rates how closely someone's eating aligns with a plant-forward eating pattern centered on vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, and nuts, while including moderate amounts of quality protein like fish, poultry, eggs, and dairy, and smaller amounts of red meat, added sugar, and saturated fat.
The PHD has been studied before in the context of heart health and conditions like diabetes, but this was the first time researchers asked whether it had any connection to chronic pain in the muscles, joints, and spine.
For this study, "chronic" meant pain that had lasted at least three months and was getting in the way of daily life.
Adults under 60 who ate more plant-forward had 7% lower odds of chronic neck and back pain
About 22.5% of participants (roughly one in four) reported chronic neck or back pain. When researchers looked at adults under 60 specifically, those who most closely followed the PHD had 7% lower odds of chronic pain compared with those who followed it least.
The effect was most pronounced in women under 60. And the relationship wasn't all-or-nothing; the more closely someone followed the diet, the lower their odds of pain tended to be.
In the overall sample (all ages combined), the association was more modest and didn't reach statistical significance, meaning it wasn't strong enough to rule out chance. The under-60 finding is where the benefits were most obvious.
Why your diet might actually matter for your back
The study can't tell us why this connection exists. It captured a single point in time rather than following people over years, so it can show a relationship but can't prove one caused the other. That said, there are a few reasonable explanations:
- Inflammation: Plant-forward diets are rich in fiber and antioxidants, both linked to lower levels of inflammation throughout the body. Chronic pain often has an inflammatory component, and diet quality may play a more significant role in musculoskeletal health than research has previously confirmed.
- Protein and muscle strength: The PHD isn't low in protein; it emphasizes quality protein alongside plant foods. Your muscles, tendons, and ligaments all depend on adequate protein to stay strong and functional.
- Micronutrients: A nutrient-dense diet gives your body the vitamins and minerals it needs to function well. Gaps in key nutrients can quietly affect everything from bone density to nerve function, both of which are relevant to how your back and neck feel over time.
Diet is also just one piece of a much bigger picture; sleep, stress, posture, movement, and genetics all play significant roles. The researchers noted that more work is needed before clinical recommendations can be made.
This is promising, early-stage evidence, not a prescription. Diet quality may play a more significant role in musculoskeletal health than research has previously been able to confirm.
What the Planetary Health Diet actually looks like on your plate
The PHD isn't a strict protocol. In practice, it looks a lot like the eating patterns already linked to long-term health: a Mediterranean-style plate, a well-balanced whole-foods diet, or simply a plate where plants take up most of the space.
If you're looking for a practical place to start, these three food groups are a solid jumping-off point.
A few things the research highlights:
- Fill most of your plate with plants: Vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, and nuts should make up the bulk of your meals. Variety matters; different plants bring different nutrients and types of fiber.
- Keep quality protein in the mix: The PHD isn't about cutting protein. Prioritize sources like fish, poultry, eggs, legumes, and nuts to support the muscles and connective tissue your back depends on.
- Limit the usual suspects: The PHD limits red meat, added sugar, and highly processed foods while naturally keeping saturated fat relatively low.
- Pair your diet with movement: Diet alone isn't a back-pain solution. Regular strength training builds the muscle that supports your spine, and being well-nourished and physically strong aren't separate goals. They compound.
The takeaway
The Planetary Health Diet may be a helpful solution for chronic neck and back pain, with plenty of other whole-body benefits. Think Mediterranean, strive for color, and don't forget that plant-forward doesn't have to equal low-protein.