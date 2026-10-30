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Your BMI Says One Thing, But Your Muscle Health May Say Another
You can eat well, stay active, and still have gaps in your nutrition that the scale won't reveal. That's because body weight doesn't tell you how much muscle you have or whether you're getting enough essential nutrients.
Researchers wanted to understand1 how often malnutrition, muscle loss, and metabolic problems overlap in older adults, and whether BMI might miss these issues in people who carry extra weight.
About the study
Researchers assessed 303 adults ages 65 and older in Northern Italy to investigate how often three health conditions occurred together and whether weight status reflected participants' underlying health.
Participants were recruited from a hospital general medicine ward and an outpatient endocrinology and metabolic clinic.
The team assessed nutritional status, muscle health, and metabolic health, looking for malnutrition, sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss), and metabolic syndrome, a cluster of risk factors that includes high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar, and excess abdominal fat.
Together, these measures helped researchers examine whether someone could have excess body weight while still experiencing nutritional or muscle problems.
Nearly 40% of participants had malnutrition
Malnutrition affected 39.9% of participants, while 30.9% had sarcopenia and 60.1% had metabolic syndrome. Nearly one in 10 had sarcopenic obesity, meaning excess body fat alongside low muscle mass and strength.
Here's the important detail: 13.2% of participants classified as malnourished were overweight or obese. A higher body weight didn't guarantee adequate nutrition.
Malnutrition and sarcopenia were also more common among hospitalized participants than those attending the outpatient clinic.
Illness, reduced appetite, and inactivity may contribute to muscle loss and nutritional problems, although the study can't establish what caused these differences.
RELATED READ: Ready To Improve Your Body Composition? This Can Help
Why your BMI can miss changes in muscle health
BMI uses height and weight to estimate weight categories, but it can't distinguish muscle from fat or reveal whether you're getting enough protein, vitamins, and minerals.
As we age, body composition can change even when weight doesn't.
Someone might lose muscle and gain fat without seeing much movement on the scale. Excess body fat can also coexist with inadequate nutrition.
Muscle health matters beyond appearance. Muscle supports everyday movement, from climbing stairs to carrying groceries, and helps maintain independence with age. Illness, poor appetite, and inactivity can accelerate muscle loss, particularly during or after a hospital stay.
Although metabolic syndrome was common in this study, these findings don't mean everyone carrying extra weight is malnourished or losing muscle.
They show why weight alone can't identify these problems.
How to support your muscles as you age
A few habits can help protect muscle and nutritional health:
- Prioritize protein: Eggs, fish, Greek yogurt, beans, and lean meats provide the protein your body needs to maintain and repair muscle.
- Build strength regularly: Resistance training helps preserve muscle as you age. Walking and everyday activities are beneficial, too, but strength exercises challenge your muscles more directly.
- Look beyond BMI: If you're experiencing weakness, reduced mobility, or unexplained weight changes, ask your health care provider whether a grip-strength test or body-composition assessment could help.
- Take recovery seriously: After an illness or hospital stay, ask your health care team how to meet your nutritional needs and maintain muscle, particularly if your appetite has dropped.
The takeaway
The scale can't tell you whether your muscles are getting the support they need.
Eating enough protein, staying strong, and checking in with your health care provider about changes in strength or appetite can help you protect your independence as you age.