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Want To Protect Your Muscle As You Age? Start With This 4-Part Checklist
Think about all the little things your muscles help you do, from carrying groceries to getting up from the couch without a second thought.
As you age, losing muscle can make these everyday tasks harder, but there are ways to help preserve your strength.
A review of 248 studies published in The Journal of Nutrition examined how nutrition supports muscle health in older adults. The research points to four strategies you can build into your routine to help keep your muscles strong for the long haul.
About the review
Sarcopenia is the age-related loss of muscle mass, strength, and physical function. It affects an estimated 6% to 22% of adults 65 and older and can increase the risk of falls and disability.
Researchers reviewed studies published between 2010 and 2026 involving adults 60 and older.
They examined individual nutrients, supplements, overall eating patterns, and gut health, ultimately including 248 studies from an initial pool of 2,543.
What the research says about protecting muscle
Protein stood out as a key priority. Among randomized controlled trials examining individual nutrients, 84% reported results pointing toward a benefit, particularly for protein, leucine (an amino acid that helps stimulate muscle protein building), and vitamin D at doses of 800 IU per day or more.
Dietary patterns and gut-focused interventions also showed promise, with 75% and 78% of their respective trials reporting beneficial effects. However, these proportions were lower when researchers included observational studies alongside clinical trials.
Observational research linked Mediterranean and MIND-style diets, higher-quality protein, and greater fiber intake with lower rates of sarcopenia.
Gut-focused interventions showed less consistent results, although some studies associated changes in gut bacteria and their byproducts with better muscle health.
Why protein & strength training deserve a spot on your checklist
The strongest, most consistent evidence supported getting enough protein, pairing it with resistance training, and correcting vitamin D deficiency when present.
A Mediterranean-style eating pattern can round out your approach, while gut health remains a promising area for future research.
The review highlighted a daily protein target of 0.4 to 0.5 grams per pound of body weight. For someone weighing 150 pounds, that's roughly 68 to 82 grams daily.
Protein supplies the building blocks muscles need to maintain and repair themselves, while resistance training challenges them to stay strong.
Much of the evidence for Mediterranean-style eating came from observational studies, which can identify associations but cannot establish cause and effect.
Researchers also noted differences in study designs and definitions of sarcopenia, particularly when evaluating emerging gut-muscle research.
Your 4-part checklist for stronger muscles
Here's how to put the findings into practice, starting with the strategies that have the strongest support.
- Get enough protein: Aim for around 0.4 to 0.5 grams of protein per pound of body weight daily. Eggs, dairy, fish, meat, and soy can help you meet your needs.
- Make strength training a habit: Regular resistance exercise challenges your muscles and helps preserve strength. Pair it with adequate protein to support muscle maintenance.
- Check your vitamin D status: Vitamin D supports muscle function. Ask your health care provider whether testing or supplementation makes sense for you.
- Eat Mediterranean-style meals: Build meals around vegetables, fruit, whole grains, legumes, nuts, olive oil, and fish. Fiber-rich plant foods also support gut health.
The takeaway
Keeping your muscles strong as you age doesn't come down to one magic food or supplement.
Make protein, resistance training, vitamin D, and Mediterranean-style eating the four pillars of your routine to help support strength and healthy aging.