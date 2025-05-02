As much as I wish I could roll out of bed with fanned, feathery lashes, it takes a few swipes of mascara to coax them back to life. Even on the days I don't wear eye makeup, I still like to curl my lashes in the morning so they stay lifted—a trick many swear by to enhance their features without a stitch of pigment—but my lashes definitely start to wilt without a waxy substance to mold them into place. While drooping lashes are not high on my list of concerns, if there's an easy trick to help them hold their curl, well, I'm all ears (eyes?).